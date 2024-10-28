Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

"Jumanji 3" is set to hit theaters on December 11, 2026, featuring returning stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, promising another thrilling adventure.

Get ready to return to the wild adventure of the Jumanji universe, as “Jumanji 3” is slated to hit theaters on December 11, 2026. This highly anticipated film from Columbia Pictures will also be available in IMAX and other premium large formats, promising an immersive experience for audiences.

Fans can expect the beloved franchise stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black to reprise their roles. Director Jake Kasdan, who previously directed “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in 2017 and “Jumanji: The Next Level” in 2019, will return to guide the film’s creative vision. The storyline continues to follow a group of teenagers who become trapped inside a perilous video game, filled with challenges and thrilling escapades.

The producing team remains intact, with Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson himself back on board. Tolmach was also a producer for the original “Jumanji” film alongside William Teitler.

Producer Hiram Garcia had hinted at the making of this third installment back in 2021, expressing excitement about the project. “We’ve got a big vision for the next ‘Jumanji’ movie,” he stated. “So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon… but sometime after ‘Red One’ comes out, ‘Jumanji’ is going to be on deck.” This timeline suggests a well-planned approach to production, ensuring that all elements come together seamlessly.

Hart Promises An Epic Conclusion

In a recent interview, Kevin Hart hinted that the third film will mark the end of the series. He expressed the need for a grand finale to bring his character’s journey with Johnson’s character to a satisfying conclusion. “We need something big to put our duo to an end, and not just leave it undone,” Hart remarked.

Box Office Success of Previous Films

The previous films in the franchise have proven to be massive box office hits. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” grossed over $960 million globally, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2017. Similarly, “Jumanji: The Next Level” continued this trend, earning over $800 million worldwide. Given the success of its predecessors, expectations for “Jumanji 3” are exceptionally high.

