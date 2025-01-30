When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

The wait for Squid Game fans is almost over as Netflix announces the release date for Season 3. Set to premiere in June 27, 2025, the upcoming season promises to deliver a thrilling conclusion, as teased by a chilling new poster.

The long-awaited Squid Game Season 3 will be arriving on Netflix sooner than expected. The streaming platform has revealed the official release date for the highly anticipated season, set to premiere in June 27, 2025. A fresh poster shared by Netflix has heightened excitement among fans, teasing what’s to come in the next chapter of the South Korean dystopian survival drama.

New Poster Sparks Anticipation

Netflix India unveiled a chilling new poster for Squid Game season 3, featuring a masked guard in pink dragging the body of a deceased player dressed in the show’s signature green jumpsuit. The lifeless player is being pulled into a coffin adorned with a bow, echoing an earlier scene from season 2. The floor beneath them is covered with floral murals, intricately arranged to form a circle—a subtle reference to the symbolic “circle” motif central to the show.

The official caption on Netflix’s social media reads, “Press (circle emoji) for the final round. Watch Squid Game Season 3 on 27 June. #NextOnNetflix.” The release of this new teaser has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, many of whom eagerly shared their reactions online.

Fan Reactions on Squid Game Season 3 Announcement

The announcement has stirred mixed reactions from viewers. While many are thrilled by the news, some remain cautious due to the extended wait since season 2 premiered. One fan commented, “You mean this June right?” expressing disbelief at the prompt release. Another fan eagerly posted, “Hype mode activated,” reflecting the anticipation building around the show’s return.

However, not all fans were pleased with Netflix’s approach. A few pointed out the early leak of the release date, referring to an earlier teaser that Netflix accidentally posted before swiftly deleting it. Despite the controversy, the poster carries the message “prepare for the final game,” signaling that season 3 will be the final chapter in this gripping survival tale.

A Recap of the Squid Game Saga

For those unfamiliar with the plot, Squid Game centers on Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, a man who finds himself caught up in a deadly survival competition in season 1, all in a desperate attempt to pay off his overwhelming debts. The second season, which was released in 2024, sees Gi-hun return to the game, but this time, he’s more determined to dismantle the system that has caused so much destruction. His efforts face considerable challenges, particularly from the enigmatic Frontman, played by Lee Byung-hun.

Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, leaving many questions unanswered and setting the stage for the dramatic conclusion that fans are eagerly awaiting in season 3. Additionally, Wi Ha-joon’s character, Police Officer Hwang Jun-ho, remains a key figure in the quest to bring down the deadly games, his personal motivations intertwining with the larger conspiracy.

