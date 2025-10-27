LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'When Will This Forced Religiousness End In India?' Sonu Nigam Once Urged For Loudspeakers Ban During Azaan But Later Said…

‘When Will This Forced Religiousness End In India?’ Sonu Nigam Once Urged For Loudspeakers Ban During Azaan But Later Said…

Sonu Nigam once responded, recalling his 2017 Azaan remark that stirred national controversy. From the mountains, he said the “echo” of his earlier voice should now be heard through others, reigniting the loudspeaker-Azaan debate.

Singer Sonu Nigam (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)

Published: October 27, 2025 16:28:23 IST

Sonu Nigam most recently halted his concert in Kashmir during azaan, getting a positive response from the audience. However, amid this, his 2017 controversy has resurfaced, where he called for banning loudspeakers for azaan. 

Sonu Nigam in 2022 responded to the case and revived his earlier 2017 comment on Azaan that had already caused a stir online at the time. 

In a text message, Padma Shri Sonu Nigam told a news channel, “Filhaal main mountains mein hun…lekin jo awaaz maine uthai thi, uska echo ab auro ki taraf se aane dijijiye. (now I am in the woods…but allow the sound of the voice put up by me ring in other men.)

In 2017, Sonu Nigam had tweeted against Azaan and provoked the religious anger of people on the same. He also had written his criticism on the loudspeaker sound of Azaan and termed it as forced religiousness in the country. 

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India?” 

In 2017, he had switched off his Twitter account on the ground of his unrespect of freedom of speech. In a series of tweets, he stated the reasons he thinks everyone is angry on the micro-blogging site and one sided. 

When Sonu Nigam Reacted to Mosque Loudspeaker Row

Later, the singer clarified by saying that her words were taken out of context. “In the event I have done anything wrong, my apologies. I only intended to discuss some social subject and not a religious one. It was inappropriate to concentrate on one specific tweet in which the singer referred to the promotion of sermons on loudspeakers as gundagardi (hooliganism),” as per PTI.

He has been quoted saying that people took one of his tweets where he mentioned the term gundagardi and neglected other tweets when he also wrote about temples and gurudwaras. 

“I am a nonreligious individual, an unbiased person. There are hardly impartial people. Then I am the minority here,” he continued to add.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 4:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS