‘Where Is Zendaya?’ Ask Curious Fans As Christopher Nolan Finally Drops The Odyssey Trailer, Check Second Trailer Release Date Here

Christopher Nolan just dropped the first trailer for his take on Homer’s The Odyssey, and, honestly, people are already rushing to snag tickets. AMC and Regal have already sold out their 70MM IMAX screenings.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer

Matt Damon takes the lead as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, fresh off the Trojan War and desperate to get his men home. The trailer doesn’t show much in the way of monsters just a quick flash here and there. But if you know the story, you know what’s coming: Cyclops, Sirens, Calypso, Circe, all that chaos out at sea.

Right now, there’s just a whole lot of ocean, a couple of shipwrecks, and Damon’s Odysseus hunkered down inside the Trojan Horse with his crew.

Nolan keeps the focus tight on the journey. Damon’s Odysseus leads his soldiers across water and through strange, dangerous lands. Monsters lurk in the shadows, barely visible. Anne Hathaway, playing Penelope, only gets one line in the trailer just a simple, “Promise me you will come back.” Tom Holland shows up as Telemachus, worried but trying to look brave.

Check The Odyssey Trailer here:

Matt Damon’s Odysseus Takes Centre Stage

Some shots trap Odysseus inside the Trojan Horse. Others throw him into caves or leave him wandering ruined landscapes. It’s huge, it’s sweeping, but there are these quiet moments too—a man just trying to find his way home.

Universal is leaning hard into the movie’s epic scale, pointing out that Nolan shot The Odyssey all over the globe, using brand-new IMAX film tech. It fits Nolan’s style—he loves real, practical effects and making movies that demand to be seen on a giant screen.

Nolan co-wrote and produced the film with Emma Thomas. He’s got a thing for taking classic stories and making them his own. In an earlier interview, he put it pretty simply: “Whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely. The initial seed may come from elsewhere, but it has to come out through my eyes alone.”

The cast is stacked, even if we don’t see everyone in this first trailer, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo are all on board.

Nolan’s epic adventure hits theatres July 17, 2026. If you want to catch it in IMAX, good luck; those seats will sell fast.

ALSO READ: Does Govinda Have A Cameo In James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash? Internet Cooks Viral Memes But Here’s The Truth