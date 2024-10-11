Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Buku Abi? R Kelly’s Daughter Accuses Father Of Sexually Abusing Her At The Age Of 8

The episode concludes by discussing delayed disclosure, highlighting that numerous survivors of childhood sexual abuse often take years or even decades to share their experiences.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Who Is Buku Abi? R Kelly’s Daughter Accuses Father Of Sexually Abusing Her At The Age Of 8

R. Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi, has spoken publicly for the first time about alleged childhood abuse by her father, detailed in the documentary Karma: A Daughter’s Journey. Abi claims the abuse occurred when she was around 8 or 9 and expressed fear and reluctance to tell anyone at the time.

Despite not going into specifics in the first episode, Abi’s testimony contributes to the narrative of delayed disclosure common among many victims of child sex abuse.

The documentary, which also features accounts from her family, provides a window into their struggle to rebuild their lives post-Kelly’s arrest and sentencing. R. Kelly has denied these allegations, but the gravity of Abi’s experiences and her family’s ordeals paint a harrowing picture of life in his shadow.

Abi’s courageous disclosure highlights the complexities victims face and the lasting impact such trauma can have. The series is currently streaming on TVEI Streaming Network.

Who Is Buku Abi?

In the closing moments of the new two-part documentary Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, which premiered today on TVEI Streaming Network, it is revealed that Abi, 26, suffered abuse from her father as a child and first disclosed this to her mother, Andrea, in 2009 when she was just 10 years old.

“He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me,” Abi shares in the documentary, the first episode of which is now available for streaming. “I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom.”

While Abi, who is also known as Joann Kelly, refrains from providing specific details about the alleged abuse in the first episode, she asserts that she believes prison is a “well-suited place” for Kelly, 57, based on her “personal experience.”

Buku Abi: That One Millisecond Completely Just Changed My Whole Life

Buku Abi in the documentary says, “I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry. After I told my mom, I didn’t go over there anymore; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn’t go over there anymore. And even up until now I struggle with it a lot.”

The episode concludes by discussing delayed disclosure, highlighting that numerous survivors of childhood sexual abuse often take years or even decades to share their experiences.

In the second episode, Buku further revealed about the alleged abuse saying it happened when she was 8 or 9. “I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep,” recalled Buku.

In February 2023, Kelly received a 20-year prison sentence in Chicago for charges related to child pornography and enticing minors for sex. The previous year, he was given a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges stemming from New York. He is currently serving 19 years of both sentences concurrently and is set to be eligible for release in 2045.

MUST READ: North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years 

Filed under

buku abi celebrity news latest hollywood news r kelly r kelly daughter
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron Condemns Deliberate Targeting Of UN Peacekeepers By Israel

Emmanuel Macron Condemns Deliberate Targeting Of UN Peacekeepers By Israel

From Alia Bhatt To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Immerses In The Durga Puja Festivities

From Alia Bhatt To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Immerses In The Durga Puja Festivities

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting With Maya Jama

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting...

Meghan Markle Tells Teens She Is The Most Bullied People In The World

Meghan Markle Tells Teens She Is The Most Bullied People In The World

Balochistan On Edge Before SCO Summit: Could China Influence Pakistan’s Fate? | NewsX Exclusive

Balochistan On Edge Before SCO Summit: Could China Influence Pakistan’s Fate? | NewsX Exclusive

Entertainment

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting With Maya Jama

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting

Jay-Z Pulled This Boss Move On Piers Morgan After Being Compared To Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z Pulled This Boss Move On Piers Morgan After Being Compared To Sean Diddy Combs

Why Was Charleston White Arrested In Texas?

Why Was Charleston White Arrested In Texas?

Jackie Shroff Teases Fans With ‘Something Big Is Coming’ As He Shares Glimpse Of His Role In Baby John

Jackie Shroff Teases Fans With ‘Something Big Is Coming’ As He Shares Glimpse Of His

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox