Who Is Buku Abi? R Kelly’s Daughter Accuses Father Of Sexually Abusing Her At The Age Of 8

“He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me,” Abi shares in the documentary, the first episode of which is now available for streaming. “I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom.”

While Abi, who is also known as Joann Kelly, refrains from providing specific details about the alleged abuse in the first episode, she asserts that she believes prison is a “well-suited place” for Kelly, 57, based on her “personal experience.”

Buku Abi: That One Millisecond Completely Just Changed My Whole Life

Buku Abi in the documentary says, “I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry. After I told my mom, I didn’t go over there anymore; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn’t go over there anymore. And even up until now I struggle with it a lot.”

The episode concludes by discussing delayed disclosure, highlighting that numerous survivors of childhood sexual abuse often take years or even decades to share their experiences.

In the second episode, Buku further revealed about the alleged abuse saying it happened when she was 8 or 9. “I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep,” recalled Buku.

In February 2023, Kelly received a 20-year prison sentence in Chicago for charges related to child pornography and enticing minors for sex. The previous year, he was given a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges stemming from New York. He is currently serving 19 years of both sentences concurrently and is set to be eligible for release in 2045.

