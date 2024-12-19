Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Devoleena married Shanawaz Shaikh, her longtime boyfriend and gym trainer, in a private ceremony in Mumbai in December 2022.

Popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress shared the joyful news on Instagram, revealing that her “little angel” arrived on December 18, 2024.

Devoleena shared a heartwarming video to announce the arrival of her son. She captioned the post, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18•12•2024.” In the video, Devoleena and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh wrote, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy. 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena & Shanawaz.”

As soon as the announcement went live, fans and celebrities from the television industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. TV personalities such as Paras Chhabra, Rajiv Adatia, and Arti Singh extended their best wishes to the new parents.

Devoleena tied the knot with her boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh three years ago in a quiet court wedding. After marriage, she joined the cast of the TV show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. However, she had to step back from her role during pregnancy, and Sneha Wagh replaced her on the show.

In a previous interview, Devoleena discussed managing her work commitments during pregnancy. She shared, “Even though I’m pregnant, I’ve continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially with activities like climbing stairs.”

Following the announcement, fans eagerly anticipate seeing the first pictures of Devoleena’s newborn son.

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband?

Devoleena married Shanawaz Shaikh, her longtime boyfriend and gym trainer, in a private ceremony in Mumbai in December 2022. The wedding was a simple affair, respecting Shanawaz’s family’s preference for a low-key event.

Devoleena surprised fans by sharing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities and bridal look on Instagram. In one post, she expressed her happiness, writing, “And yes, proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu … You are the answer to my pain & prayers. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA.”