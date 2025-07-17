Who Is Going To Be The Next Dark Lord? Fans Already Bracing for a Letdown After HBO’s Secret Voldemort Casting

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series has sparked a cauldron of speculation with its secretive casting of Voldemort. After the reveal of almost all the cast, “He Who Must Not Be Named” was on every wizardling fan’s mind. There is an amalgamation of both excitement and skepticism among fans, with many having doubts that the new Dark Lord won’t be able to meet the standards set by Ralph Fiennes’ iconic performance.

But to add up more to your disappointment, HBO is not planning on announcing who has been casted as Voldemort until the first season airs. This means the wait extends to 2027, so we can only speculate until the casting gets leaked or HBO makes an official announcement.

Ralph Fiennes As Voldemort: A Classic Performance to Live Up To

Ralph Fiennes’ spine-tingling performance as Voldemort in the Harry Potter series established a gargantuan standard to live up to. His snake-fanged evil and calculating, cold charisma made the Dark Lord irresistible, and his fans on X are all about him.

Earlier the actor, shared a piece of advice for whoever gets the role, “Make sure you can handle the long flowing robes and don’t trip over them. Practice your long flowing robe walk.”

Most are afraid that recasting such an iconic character undermines its magic, especially after Fiennes himself pointed Cillian Murphy as his own potential replacement. Murphy’s dark, cerebral passion could very well work, but devotees worry HBO will go with a lesser-known face and wind up with a shadow copy.

Voldemort Casting Secrecy Fuels Doubt

HBO’s delay in unveiling Voldemort’s casting until the show is broadcast has raised curiosity and speculations among fans. From X posts, the studio will try shocking audiences through withholding the actor’s name, which some are deeming a risk. Although secrecy generates hype, others believe it is a sign that they do not trust their decision.

There’s rumour of bold picks like Tom Hiddleston for his wicked charm or lesser-known actors to avoid typecasting, but until it is confirmed, fans are left to imagine the worst, a miscasting that could undermine the seriousness of the series.

Who Are The Speculated Choices For Voldemort?

Rumor mill is working overtime with the likes of Cillian Murphy, whose gruff Peaky Blinders is a favoruite of the fans on X, and the likes of Richard Coyle or Tom Hiddleston because of their dark flexibility. Yet, each of these proposals is making fans divide.

A few demand a new face to recreate Voldemort, but others fear the appearance of an unfamiliar actor or another miscasting like Snape won’t be able to deliver the Dark Lord’s horror. Without official rumour only goes to fuel the fear and fans hold their breath for the casting announcement that will potentially disappoint them.

