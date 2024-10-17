Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is India's Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

According to the Hurun Rich List of 2024, Juhi Chawla boasts a staggering net worth of ₹4,600 crore (approximately $580 million).

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

The Indian film industry experienced a seismic shift in the 1990s when actors began to command remuneration exceeding ₹1 crore for a single film. This era marked the emergence of superstar status, with many actors becoming the faces of multiple brands, resulting in an influx of wealth and the creation of millionaires. It is within this context that Juhi Chawla, once a leading actress of her time, has solidified her position as the richest actress in India, making her way into the ranks of the top ten wealthiest actresses globally.

Juhi Chawla: The Richest Actress in India

According to the Hurun Rich List of 2024, Juhi Chawla boasts a staggering net worth of ₹4,600 crore (approximately $580 million), positioning her just behind her close friend and business partner Shah Rukh Khan among the wealthiest Indian actors. This remarkable fortune significantly eclipses that of her contemporaries and juniors in the film industry.

A Look at the Competition

In a striking revelation, if one were to combine the net worth of the five richest Indian actresses following Juhi, it would still fall short of her wealth. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ranks second, with an estimated net worth exceeding $100 million (around ₹850 crore). Close behind is Priyanka Chopra, whose wealth of ₹650 crore is bolstered by her various brands, film production company, and successful forays into Hollywood. Rounding out the top five are Bollywood’s current leading stars, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, both of whom have substantial business ventures of their own.

The Evolution of Juhi Chawla’s Wealth

While Juhi Chawla made her initial fortune through cinema, her wealth has evolved to stem from a diversified portfolio of business investments. Once a top actress in the 90s, her last notable box office success came in 2009 with the film Luck By Chance. Since then, her focus has shifted toward business endeavors.

One of Juhi’s significant contributions to her wealth is her association with the Red Chillies Group, which she co-founded with Shah Rukh Khan. As a co-producer and co-owner of several cricket teams, including the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders, Juhi has successfully ventured beyond the silver screen. Additionally, she has amassed considerable real estate holdings and various investments, often in collaboration with her husband, Jay Mehta, a millionaire businessman.

