Jessica Alba has been spotted multiple times without her wedding ring, igniting rumors about a potential separation from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. Speculation intensified after Alba was seen dining in Rome last month with producer Andrea Iervolino.

Neither Alba nor Warren has addressed the rumors. However, Warren’s absence from Alba’s January 1 Instagram post, which featured family and friends celebrating the New Year, added fuel to the fire.

In her New Year’s post, Alba shared a carousel of photos and reflected on the past year. She wrote, “Gratitude. Here’s to a colorful past year filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy, and so much love.” She also offered support to others experiencing challenges, adding, “Sending hugs to everyone going through it—cheers to 2025 and even more love to come!”

A Longstanding Love Story

Alba and Warren celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May 2024. The couple first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where Alba starred as Sue Storm and Warren worked as a production assistant.

For Alba, it was love at first sight. “Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and said, ‘I met this guy, and I feel like I’ve known him forever,’” she told Cosmopolitan in 2010. Warren also admitted he fell for Alba immediately, sharing on her YouTube channel, “I fell in love with you from the first moment I saw you.”

Who Is Cash Warren?

Warren, turning 46 this month, is a film producer and director. He is the son of Michael Warren, a retired TV actor and basketball player, and Sue Narramore. Warren has worked on projects like Taxi (2004) and Fantastic Four (2005).

Despite being married to a high-profile actress, Warren prefers to stay behind the scenes. “I’m not interested in the spotlight. I’m not a celeb or an actor, and I’ve never tried to be,” he said on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in 2023.

Alba and Warren share three children: daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes. The couple has been open about their parenting philosophy. “We’re 100% aligned on not raising a**holes,” Warren told Reveal Magazine in 2020, emphasizing the importance of instilling strong values in their children.

Alba has often spoken about Warren’s thoughtful gestures, describing how he prioritizes her well-being. “He might say, ‘Go get your nails done while I watch the kids. You deserve some time for yourself,’” Alba shared with InStyle in 2013.

However, their relationship hasn’t been without struggles. Warren admitted they briefly broke up four years into their relationship due to his jealousy over the attention Alba received. “I was turning into an a**hole,” he said, adding that the split helped them grow stronger together.

As divorce rumors swirl, fans are left wondering about the future of Alba and Warren’s relationship. Neither has commented on the current speculation, leaving the status of their marriage uncertain.

