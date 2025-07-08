LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With A Hypnotist On Mallorca Vacation

Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With A Hypnotist On Mallorca Vacation

Jennifer Aniston, 56, sparked dating rumors with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis during a Mallorca, Spain vacation on the Fourth of July weekend. After their previous sightings together, this vacation together further fuels their romance speculation.

Jennifer Anniston and Jim Curtis

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 22:00:01 IST

‘Friends’ star, Jennifer Aniston has once again spotted with her rumoured beau, Jim Curtis, a transformational coach and hypnotist. The actress was captured enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Mallorca, Spain with Curtis, blossoming romance speculations with the hypnotist.

Who Is Jim Curtis? A life Coach Or Jennifer Anniston’s Beau

Jim Curtis is a well known figure in the wellness community, for his profession as a life coach and author. Curtis describes himself as a “transformational coach and hypnotherapist,” with a huge following of over 550,000 followers on Instagram.

His work focuses on helping individuals overcome past traumas and foster meaningful connections through his unique approach called “hypno-realization.” 

Curtis is also known for his inspirational writings on personal growth, self discovery, medication and hypnotherapy with books like ‘The Stimulati Experience,’ ‘Imagine Dragons The Best’ and ‘Greatest Pop Hits Piano Book Sheet 2018.’

 Aniston has been following Curtis on social media for nearly two years, even liking a recent post about healing from breakups and attracting “divine love.”

The Mallorca Getaway That Sparked Rumours

The rumoured couple was seen together on a weekend gateway of the Fourth of July in Mallorca, Spain. The 56-year old actress served a chic timeless look in a black tank top with flared jeans with a hat. While Curtis wore a green long-sleeved shirt paired with dark shorts and sneakers .

They were also joined by Aniston’s longtime friends, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in a yacht Party. The Daily Mail reported that Aniston appeared “happy and relaxed,” fueling speculation Curtis might have been upgraded to more than her life coach. 

Jim Curtis And Jennier Aniston’s Hypnotic Romance 

After years of navigating through her heartbreaks and hardships, Aniston discussed coming out of that pothole with the help of self-discovery, and switching to hypnotherapy to tackle anxiety. 

This isn’t the first time the pair have been seen together, Aniston and Curtis were spotted together last month at the luxurious Ventana Big Sur hotel in Northern California.

While neither has confirmed the relationship, their shared interest in emotional growth and recent sightings has fans speculating about a budding romance.

Also Read: WHAT! Is Aamir Khan Married To Gauri Spratt? Here’s What The Actor Really Said

Tags: hollywoodjennifer anistonjim curtis

More News

Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen
Manipur Police Crack Down On Militant Groups And Extortion Rackets; Key Arrests Made Across Districts
Will Donald Trump Extend Deadline For Reciprocal Tariffs? Here’s What US President Says
SL vs BAN, 3rd ODI: 8th Consecutive Bilateral ODI Series Win For Sri Lanka
Asian Championships 2025: Indian Under-15 Wrestling Teams Claim Glory In Bishkek
JNU To Organise 3-day Annual Academic Conference On IKS, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate
CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st
OnePlus Unveils Nord 5 Along With Nord CE 5 And OnePlus Buds 4 In India: Check Best Features
Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With A Hypnotist On Mallorca Vacation
Yash Dayal Case: Ghaziabad Police To Record Victim’s Statement In Sexual Exploitation Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?