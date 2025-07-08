Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With A Hypnotist On Mallorca Vacation

‘Friends’ star, Jennifer Aniston has once again spotted with her rumoured beau, Jim Curtis, a transformational coach and hypnotist. The actress was captured enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Mallorca, Spain with Curtis, blossoming romance speculations with the hypnotist.

Who Is Jim Curtis? A life Coach Or Jennifer Anniston’s Beau

Jim Curtis is a well known figure in the wellness community, for his profession as a life coach and author. Curtis describes himself as a “transformational coach and hypnotherapist,” with a huge following of over 550,000 followers on Instagram.

His work focuses on helping individuals overcome past traumas and foster meaningful connections through his unique approach called “hypno-realization.”

Curtis is also known for his inspirational writings on personal growth, self discovery, medication and hypnotherapy with books like ‘The Stimulati Experience,’ ‘Imagine Dragons The Best’ and ‘Greatest Pop Hits Piano Book Sheet 2018.’

Aniston has been following Curtis on social media for nearly two years, even liking a recent post about healing from breakups and attracting “divine love.”

The Mallorca Getaway That Sparked Rumours

The rumoured couple was seen together on a weekend gateway of the Fourth of July in Mallorca, Spain. The 56-year old actress served a chic timeless look in a black tank top with flared jeans with a hat. While Curtis wore a green long-sleeved shirt paired with dark shorts and sneakers .

They were also joined by Aniston’s longtime friends, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in a yacht Party. The Daily Mail reported that Aniston appeared “happy and relaxed,” fueling speculation Curtis might have been upgraded to more than her life coach.

Jim Curtis And Jennier Aniston’s Hypnotic Romance

After years of navigating through her heartbreaks and hardships, Aniston discussed coming out of that pothole with the help of self-discovery, and switching to hypnotherapy to tackle anxiety.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been seen together, Aniston and Curtis were spotted together last month at the luxurious Ventana Big Sur hotel in Northern California.

While neither has confirmed the relationship, their shared interest in emotional growth and recent sightings has fans speculating about a budding romance.

Also Read: WHAT! Is Aamir Khan Married To Gauri Spratt? Here’s What The Actor Really Said