Who Is Mohammad Faizan Khan? Chhattisgarh Lawyer Held In Shah Rukh Khan Threat Case

Mohammad Faizan Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on November 11 over threatening Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and demanding a huge ransom of Rs 50 lakh. An FIR was recently lodged against Faizan, who threatened to abduct the actor last week. However, he claimed that the telephone used in the incident had been stolen. Though he filed a police complaint regarding the theft on November 2, he failed to appear before the Mumbai Police, due to which he was arrested.

The incident has led to a police investigation. Charges have been filed against Faizan Khan under sections 308(4) extortion involving threats of death or grievous hurt and sections 351(3)(4) criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), also called the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Who is Faizan Khan?

Faizan Khan, also known as Mohammad Faizan Khan, is a lawyer based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He has recently come into the spotlight due to his arrest in connection with a threat case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Faizan Khan allegedly made a phone call to the Mumbai police station, threatening Shah Rukh Khan and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. However, Khan has claimed that his phone was stolen prior to the incident and that someone else made the threatening call using his device.

He also referred to a past grievance he had against Shah Rukh Khan, relating to the 1994 film Anjaam, in which he claimed the actor’s character made derogatory references to deer hunting. Khan is from the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan, which holds the protection of deer as a religious duty, and he has said that the offensive dialogue in Anjaam led him to file a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan years ago.

How was Faizan Khan arrested?

Police started an investigation, and Faizan Khan’s name emerged during the investigation into the threat call, which was traced back to a phone number registered in his name. He had filed a police complaint about his phone being stolen on November 2, 2024, prior to the threat being made. Despite his claims, Mumbai Police arrested him, suspecting his involvement in the case. Faizan Khan has stated that the threat call was part of a conspiracy to frame him.

After he didn’t summon for the investigation, police arrested him from Chhattisgarh. He is currently under custody and brought back to Mumbai to be questioned again.

Earlier in October, Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat, and hi security was tightened The Mumbai Police have provided the actor with Y+ security, which means he now travels with an escort of six armed personnel, up from the earlier two-person detail.

