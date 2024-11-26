Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

Breaking her silence, Dey has addressed speculation about her relationship with Oscar-winning composer, and has clearly denied any rumours, saying AR Rahman is ‘just like a father.’

The ‘link-up’ rumours between AR Rahman and his Bassist Mohini Dey has been buzzing around, as ‘coincidentally’ both of them got separated from their partners at a same time.

Who Is Mohini Dey?

Mohini born on July 20 in 1996 in Kolkata, is a celebrated bassist who began her professional journey at the age of 11. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Steve Vai, Zakir Hussain, Jordan Rudess, Sivamani, and AR Rahman. Known for her incredible technical skill and versatility, she has performed in over 40 shows worldwide with Rahman.

In August 2023 Dey released her debut album, Free Spirit, which highlighted her distinctive style and further cemented her reputation as one of the most talented bass players in the world.

She also collaborates with her band MaMoGi, alongside drummer Gino Banks and saxophonist Mark Hartsuch, who until recently was her husband.

On November 24, 2024, Dey announced her separation from Hartsuch, describing the decision as mutual and amicable.

The Link-Up rumour

Mohini and Mark’s divorce announcement came just one day after AR Rahman and his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu, revealed their own decision to separate. The timing of the announcements led to social media speculation about a possible connection between Dey and Rahman.

Addressing the rumours in an Instagram post and video, Dey described Rahman as a “father figure” and expressed disappointment over the misinformation.

Her Video:

“AR Rahman is like a father to me. His daughter is my age, and we share mutual respect and love for each other. It is deeply hurtful to see false claims and baseless assumptions spread about us.”

Dey explained that Rahman had been a pivotal figure in her career, offering her opportunities to shine as a bassist during her eight-and-a-half years of working with him. She credited Rahman, alongside her late father and other mentors like Ranjit Barot and Louiz Banks, for shaping her musical journey.

“I have a lot of father figures and role models in my life, and Rahman is one of them. Please be kind and respect our privacy during this painful time,” she urged.

In a heartfelt note accompanying her video, Dey expressed frustration at the lack of sensitivity shown by the media and social media users. She wrote: “The vulgarization of two separate, personal decisions is disheartening. Emotional matters like divorce are already painful; sensationalizing them only adds to the distress.”

Rahman’s Takes Legal Action

Rahman, who has three children with Saira Banu, has also taken a firm stance against the rumours. Through a legal notice, his counsel warned individuals and platforms spreading defamatory content about his personal life.

Saira Clarifies Rumours

AR Rahman estranged wife, Saira, publicly defended him as well, calling him “the best man in the world” and asking the media not to tarnish his reputation.

