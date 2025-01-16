The series examines the Stauffers' decision and the broader implications of family vlogging, featuring interviews with family vloggers, YouTube experts, and adoption specialists.

In May 2020, Myka and James Stauffer, a couple from Columbus, Ohio, faced significant backlash when they announced the dissolution of their adoption of Huxley, a boy from China with special needs.

The Stauffers, who had shared their adoption journey on their YouTube channel “The Stauffer Life,” explained that they were unable to meet Huxley’s extensive needs and opted for him to be placed with another family.

This decision, alongside the couple’s detailed vlogging of their family life, prompted widespread criticism and highlighted the ethical complexities of family vlogging and transnational adoption.

Since the incident, Myka and James Stauffer have withdrawn from social media. Myka has not posted on her main Instagram account, and both her personal YouTube channel and the family’s channel, The Stauffer Life, have been deleted. James continues to operate his car detailing channel, Stauffer Garage.\

Their story is now explored in an HBO docuseries titled “An Update on Our Family,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2024 and began airing on HBO and Max starting January 15, 2025.

The series examines the Stauffers’ decision and the broader implications of family vlogging, featuring interviews with family vloggers, YouTube experts, and adoption specialists.

The Stauffers’ decision to rehome Huxley sparked significant public outcry, raising ethical questions about the monetization of family life and the responsibilities of adoptive parents. The controversy has led to discussions about the impact of family vlogging on children and the need for greater regulatory scrutiny on platforms like YouTube.