Television actress Hina Khan has faced backlash from Rozlyn Khan, a fellow actress and cancer survivor, over a recent comment Hina made regarding her cancer treatment journey.

Hina, who is battling Stage 3 breast cancer, has been sharing her experiences publicly, but Rozlyn, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, expressed her disagreement with Hina’s statements about a “15-hour surgery.”

Rozlyn Khan Questions Hina Khan’s Surgery Claims

Rozlyn Khan, who is actively involved in breast cancer awareness, raised concerns about Hina’s account of her mastectomy and the duration of her surgery. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Rozlyn remarked, “In Stage 3, surgery is followed by chemotherapy and radiation. For the past two years, I have been learning about cancer treatment and working with experienced oncologists. So when I hear Hina Khan mention a 15-hour surgery, I’m surprised. 15 hours of surgery for what?”

Rozlyn was particularly critical of Hina’s post-surgery comment, where Hina reportedly said she smiled for her family shortly after leaving the operation theater. “No one recovers that quickly,” Rozlyn stated, accusing Hina of exaggerating her experience to gain media attention.

Rozlyn Khan Challenges Hina on Cancer Treatment Accuracy

Rozlyn further questioned the details Hina had shared regarding her mastectomy. She explained that mastectomy, which involves the removal of the entire breast, typically takes 8 to 10 hours, during which tissue samples are sent to labs for analysis.

Rozlyn emphasized that patients undergoing this procedure are generally sedated for days, not awake shortly after surgery.

She also criticized Hina for not openly discussing her shaven head, which is a common side effect of chemotherapy. Rozlyn asked, “Why doesn’t she show her baldness? Is she not brave enough to reveal it?” She expressed her frustration over the lack of transparency, suggesting that Hina had been avoiding details about her treatment to maintain a public image.

Rozlyn Khan Calls Out Hina’s Travel During Treatment

Rozlyn also questioned Hina’s travelling during chemotherapy, asserting that it contradicts cancer treatment protocols. According to Rozlyn, patients undergoing chemotherapy should refrain from traveling due to the strain it places on the body.

She also criticized Hina for not sharing specifics about her treatment, calling it an attempt to stay in the limelight for “PR activities.”

Rozlyn concluded her criticism by challenging Hina to post her medical reports on Instagram to prove her claims and truly inspire others. She accused Hina of keeping the public in the dark about her cancer journey to avoid scrutiny from those knowledgeable about the disease.

Despite the controversy, Hina Khan has been candid about her battle with Stage 3 breast cancer. In June 2024, she shared her diagnosis on Instagram, stating, “I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Despite this, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. My treatment has already begun, and I am committed to overcoming this challenge with strength and determination.”

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has continued to make public appearances throughout her treatment. She appeared at an award function in Mumbai, where she wore a wig made from her own hair after cutting it during chemotherapy sessions.

Aside from her acting career, Hina Khan also participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss 11, further cementing her fame in the Indian television industry.