Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Miss India Runner-Up Turned Actress, Now Married To Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ex Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala is an actress that is definitely a cut above the rest and already she has made a share of her name in both Indian cinema and OTT platforms. The actress was born on May 31, 1992, in Tenali which is a small town located in Andhra Pradesh, later on, she moved and spent part of her time in Visakhapatnam. After completing her schooling in Mumbai she went for higher education at H.R. College of Commerce and Economics.

Not only was she an aspiring actress but she had already become a well-known model and the winner of beauty pageants when she first stepped into the acting world. To put it in a precise way, she first held the title of “Femina Miss India Earth” which was in the year 2013 and then she participated in Miss Earth 2013.

A classical dancer of both Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam styles, with her education and background, Sobhita can very gracefully and skillfully express a character’s emotions.

Sobhita Dhulipala Pageant to Film Transition

Her transition from fashion to film was signaled by her daring debut in the 2016 Hindi psychological thriller, Raman Raghav 2.0. Such an unusual selection for a debut film immediately sent out the message that she was ready to take on not just any but also very difficult roles.

Her acting not only gained her critical acclaim but also got her nominated as best supporting actor at Cannes Film Festival for the 2016 Director’s Fortnight, making her very quickly recognized by critics.

Sobhita Dhulipala Pan-Indian Filmography And Web Series Success

Sobhita didn’t take long to show up as a pan-Indian artist through her collaborations in films of various languages. She got her first big break in the streaming series on Amazon Prime Video, Made in Heaven, over which there were critics’ raves and the role of the leading character, Tara Khanna, a wedding planner, was played by her.

Her filmography, to say the least, is very varied as she has had major roles in successful films like Goodachari (2018) and Major (2022) in Telugu, Kurup (2021) in Malayalam, the grand Tamil historical epic of Ponniyin Selvan: I and II (2022-2023) and even collaborated with the South Indian industry in the most amazing way. In 2024, Monkey Man, an action-thriller, was her debut in American cinema. She got married to Naga Chaitanya, an actor, and they had their marriage in December 2024.

