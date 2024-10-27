Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

Turner and Pearson's relationship grew serious in early 2024, with a source telling a publication that they quickly felt a strong connection.

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

Sophie Turner recently celebrated her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s 30th birthday with a heartfelt message. On Sunday, October 27, Turner, 28, posted a sweet birthday tribute to Pearson on Instagram, sharing a collection of affectionate photos of them together.

“Happy Birthday my angel pie,” she wrote in the caption, lovingly referring to Pearson. “30, flirty and thriving.”

The couple was first shown in a romantic photo, sharing a kiss as Turner leaned backward in Pearson’s arms beneath a lit-up marquee in front of a row of pyramids at night. In another cozy shot, they were seated together on a deck overlooking a lake at sunset.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend?

Pearson, known as “Perry,” comes from British aristocracy and is the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray in Sussex. When he inherits the title, he will become the 5th Viscount Cowdray. Officially named Hon. Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, he studied business, management, and marketing at the University of West London.

His family’s net worth reportedly exceeds $270 million, and they own extensive estates, some of which have been converted into businesses, including a polo club, farm shop, café, golf club, and cottages on the Cowdray Estate.

Since 2016, Pearson has served as the director at Cowdray Estate, and in 2019, he took on a directorial role at Weetman Developments.

In an interview with The Gentleman’s Journal, Pearson explained the traditional mentality behind maintaining estates, saying, “Estates used to be managed like holiday homes—owned by those who had succeeded, allowing them to do things like polo, shooting, and fishing without worry.” He added, “The dream is to pass it on to my son or daughter in better shape than it’s in now. You’re grateful for this opportunity, so you want others to experience it too.”

While open about his business endeavors, Pearson maintains privacy in his personal life, using a private Instagram account.

Who Else Has Peregrine Pearson Dated?

Pearson previously dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who is King Charles III’s goddaughter. They began dating in 2020, but rumors of their split circulated when he did not attend her 27th birthday in July. A publication later confirmed the breakup.

When did Pearson and Turner Got Serious About Each Other?

Turner and Pearson’s relationship grew serious in early 2024, with a source telling a publication that they quickly felt a strong connection.

Turner found an unexpected closeness with Pearson after her split from Joe Jonas, as Pearson’s kindness and humor created a comfortable and supportive relationship for her. The source added that “Sophie couldn’t be happier,” highlighting how well things are going between them.

