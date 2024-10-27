Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
How Is Sophie Turner Related To Priyanka Chopra?

Sophie Turner reportedly confided in Priyanka Chopra, her former sister-in-law, before choosing to unfollow her on Instagram. Reports at the time surfaced that the two had unfollowed each other on social media amid Sophie’s contentious divorce from Joe Jonas.

“They used to be so close,” a source revealed to Life & Style, adding, “They confided in each other, called each other sissy, and now Priyanka’s allegiance lies with Joe and husband Nick.”

Following her split from Joe in September, Sophie sought comfort from his ex, Taylor Swift. The two were seen dining together in New York City, and Taylor reportedly offered Sophie her Tribeca apartment to use while she worked on a temporary custody agreement with Joe regarding their daughters, three-year-old Willa and 15-month-old Delphine.

“Divorcing Joe has forced Sophie to cut people out of her life,” another source shared, noting Priyanka as one of them. “She’s cleaning house.”

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were previously sisters-in-law, as Sophie was married to Joe Jonas and Priyanka is married to his brother, Nick Jonas.

The two shared a close friendship, often referring to each other as “sissy.” They, along with Danielle Jonas, wife of Kevin Jonas, formed a close-knit group famously called the “J Sisters.”

Sophie and Priyanka, however, unfollowed each other on Instagram following Sophie’s divorce from Joe. It’s rumored that the separation has led Sophie to distance herself from certain people in her life, including Priyanka.

When Priyanka Chopra Expressed Her Fondness For Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra has expressed her fondness for Sophie in the past, and Joe and Sophie’s divorce has reportedly been hard on her. “Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,” a source previously told a publication dding, “She and Sophie were very close.”

“There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka,” continued the source. “Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopardize them being in her life.”

Before Joe and Sophie’s marriage, Priyanka shared her excitement, telling Elle in 2019, “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy.”

“Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together,” she added. “She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family.”

