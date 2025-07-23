Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit

The Indian hip hop scene is full of drama and controversies, and Badshah and Honey Singh are the top hot topics of these feuds. The latest clash between these artists over the credit of ‘Brown Rang’ has taken over the internet with their fans fighting over social media. A fiery exchange on X has reignited their decade-long rivalry, with Badshah throwing shade and fans picking sides in this juicy saga. Here’s the lowdown on the controversy that’s got everyone talking.

Badshah vs Honey Singh: One-Word Jab Sparks Chaos

It all kicked off when a fan posted a collage of Honey Singh’s dramatic physical transformation on X, cheekily asking, “What did he eat?” Badshah, never one to miss a beat, fired back with a single word: “Credits.”

The internet erupted, interpreting it as a sly dig at Honey Singh for allegedly taking credit for songs he didn’t write. The Brown Rang dispute, a sore spot since their Mafia Mundeer days, was back in the spotlight. Badshah’s quip wasn’t just a jab—it was a match thrown into a powder keg of unresolved tensions.

The Mafia Mundeer Fallout Fuels the Fire

Badshah and Honey Singh’s beef traces back to their time in the rap collective Mafia Mundeer, alongside Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu. The group churned out hits like Khol Botal but imploded in 2012 over credit disputes.

The actual beef started when Badshah claimed that he is the original song writer of the classic, Brown Rang, but Honey Singh claimed the song to be his creation. Fans are divided, with some accusing Badshah of chasing sympathy, while others call out Honey Singh for hogging the spotlight. The feud’s history, laced with ego clashes and betrayal, makes this clash a soap opera for the ages.

Social Media Showdown and Fan Frenzy

When an X user trolled Badshah, claiming, “Brown Rang Honey Singh ne hi likha hai,” the rapper clapped back, “Chomu, tere support ke liye nahi kar raha main ye.” The blunt retort sent fans into a frenzy, with hashtags trending and memes flooding X.

This Internet war has divided the netizens into two teams, Badhsah fans are defending their artists with tweets like, “Any day Badshah bhai 100 times better than credit chor honey singh” while the neutral audience is putting tweets like “Good reply… But still Honey Singh>>>> You anyday”

The debate has even pulled in comedian Zakir Khan, who jokingly claimed he wrote the song, adding fuel to the chaotic fire. This is not a new feud between the two fandoms, but the question is will this feud ever end or is it destined to keep India’s hip-hop scene buzzing?

