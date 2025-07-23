Home > Entertainment > Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit

Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit

Badshah’s “Credits” jab on X reignited his feud with Honey Singh, thrusting their Mafia Mundeer fallout back into the spotlight. Fans are fighting over who penned the iconic Brown Rang. With egos flaring and memes soaring, will this hip-hop saga ever resolve or is the truth behind the song forever be a mystery?

Badshah vs Honey Singh: Who is the original writer of Brown Rang?
Badshah vs Honey Singh: Who is the original writer of Brown Rang?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 19:39:00 IST

The Indian hip hop scene is full of drama and controversies, and Badshah and Honey Singh are the top hot topics of these feuds. The latest clash between these artists over the credit of ‘Brown Rang’ has taken over the internet with their fans fighting over social media. A fiery exchange on X has reignited their decade-long rivalry, with Badshah throwing shade and fans picking sides in this juicy saga. Here’s the lowdown on the controversy that’s got everyone talking.

Badshah vs Honey Singh: One-Word Jab Sparks Chaos

It all kicked off when a fan posted a collage of Honey Singh’s dramatic physical transformation on X, cheekily asking, “What did he eat?” Badshah, never one to miss a beat, fired back with a single word: “Credits.” 

The internet erupted, interpreting it as a sly dig at Honey Singh for allegedly taking credit for songs he didn’t write. The Brown Rang dispute, a sore spot since their Mafia Mundeer days, was back in the spotlight. Badshah’s quip wasn’t just a jab—it was a match thrown into a powder keg of unresolved tensions.

The Mafia Mundeer Fallout Fuels the Fire

Badshah and Honey Singh’s beef traces back to their time in the rap collective Mafia Mundeer, alongside Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu. The group churned out hits like Khol Botal but imploded in 2012 over credit disputes. 

The actual beef started when Badshah claimed that he is the original song writer of the classic, Brown Rang, but Honey Singh claimed the song to be his creation. Fans are divided, with some accusing Badshah of chasing sympathy, while others call out Honey Singh for hogging the spotlight. The feud’s history, laced with ego clashes and betrayal, makes this clash a soap opera for the ages.

Social Media Showdown and Fan Frenzy

When an X user trolled Badshah, claiming, “Brown Rang Honey Singh ne hi likha hai,” the rapper clapped back, “Chomu, tere support ke liye nahi kar raha main ye.” The blunt retort sent fans into a frenzy, with hashtags trending and memes flooding X.

This Internet war has divided the netizens into two teams, Badhsah fans are defending their artists with tweets like, “Any day Badshah bhai 100 times better than credit chor honey singh” while the neutral audience is putting tweets like “Good reply… But still Honey Singh>>>> You anyday”

The debate has even pulled in comedian Zakir Khan, who jokingly claimed he wrote the song, adding fuel to the chaotic fire. This is not a new feud between the two fandoms, but the question is will this feud ever end or is it destined to keep India’s hip-hop scene buzzing?

Also Read: Is Mohit Suri’s Wife Behind The Magic Of ‘Saiyaara’? Unveiling The Inspiring Muse

Tags: BadshahBollywoodyo yo honey singh

RELATED News

It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood
BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram Gets Verified, Hits 9M Followers With Comeback Post After Military Discharge
A.R. Rahman Jokes: No Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandals Here – Your Secrets Are Safe!
Kartik Aaryan Gives A Hilarious Twist To Coldplay’s Kiss-Cam Controversy- Watch Video!
Why Did Benedict Cumberbatch Call Hollywood A ‘Grossly Wasteful Industry?

More News

Revanth Reddy Bats For VP From Telangana, Accuses BJP Of Obstructing OBC Reservation Bill
Asia Faces Trade Realignment After US Deals With Japan And Philippines, Ahead Of August 1 Tariff Deadline
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104 Results Out: Full List And Prize Claim Process
San Antonio Spurs Add Veteran Sharpshooter Lindy Waters III on One-Year Deal
India’s Mobile Manufacturing Goes Big: From Rs 1,500 Crore To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In A Decade
PG Admissions 2025 | Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Invites Fresh Applications for Various PG Programs, Know How To Apply
Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington
Credit Trends Tied To US Trade Jitters As Growth Dips- But Private Investment Set To Rebound
Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration
How Presidents Donald Trump’s Trade Deal With Japan Could Transform Semiconductor And Pharma Investments
Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit
Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit
Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit
Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?