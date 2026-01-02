LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter Victoria? 34, Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Victoria Jones, 34, daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel on New Year’s Day. Known for small acting roles in Men in Black II and love for polo, authorities say no foul play suspected, investigation ongoing.

Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter Victoria Jones Found Dead at 34, Cause Under Investigation (Pc: X)
Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter Victoria Jones Found Dead at 34, Cause Under Investigation (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 2, 2026 11:13:27 IST

The entertainment industry is holding a funeral for the untimely loss of Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of the three-time Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, who was discovered deceased on the very first day of the New Year. At approximately 3:00 AM, emergency service units were called to the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco for a medical emergency situation.

Upon the arrival of the paramedics, they found Victoria not having any signs of life; hence, she was declared dead at the scene. Despite an investigation being open into the conditions of the death, the initial report through police contact suggests that there are no indicators of criminal activity that could lead to such an incident.

Victoria’s Legacy

Victoria Kafka Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. Being born on September 3, 1991, and having grown up in the midst of Hollywood, Victoria did, on rare occasions, come out of the shadows and make some small but notable onscreen appearances.

One of her first roles was in the 2002 movie blockbuster Men in Black II, and she also appeared in the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, for which her father was also the director.

Besides the movies, she was seen on television as a guest in the popular series One Tree Hill in 2003. Modernly, Victoria’s wedged relationship with acting has been a part of her life, but she was known, above all, for her great love for polo, a sport that her father has been supporting for a long time.

Death Investigation

At present, the San Francisco Police Department, together with the Medical Examiner’s Office, is going through an elaborate method of investigation to find out the real cause of death. Until then, the public is not going to have access to any of the official toxicology reports and autopsy results.

The unexpectedness of the incident in such a well-known place has attracted a lot of media attention, but the family prefers to be left alone for a while during this tough period. The deceased, Victoria, has her father, her mother Kimberlea, and her older brother Austin Leonard Jones as her survivors.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 11:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fairmont Hotel deathMen in Black IITommy Lee JonesVictoria Jones

