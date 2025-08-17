LIVE TV
Who Was Kseniya Alexandrova? Former Miss Universe Contestant Dies After Shocking Elk Accident in Russia

Kseniya Alexandrova, 30, former Miss Universe contestant, died after a shocking elk accident in Russia. The incident occurred on July 5 in Tver Oblast while she was a passenger in a Porsche with her husband. She suffered fatal head injuries and remained in a coma for over a month before passing away.

Former Miss Universe contestant Kseniya Alexandrova dies after elk crashes through car windshield in Russia. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 17, 2025 23:35:48 IST

Kseniya Alexandrova, 30, a former Miss Universe contestant, passed away on August 15 after a stunning accident in which an elk collided through the windshield of her Porsche, reports Russian media cited by People. 

Kseniya Alexandrova Accident Details

The accident took place on July 5 in Tver Oblast, Russia, while Alexandrova was in the passenger seat of a Porsche Panamera with her husband. A big elk suddenly jumped on the road, running into the car and inflicting serious injuries.

Alexandrova received devastating head injuries and was induced into a coma. She spent more than a month in a deep coma until she died from her injury. Her husband survived the crash.

Husband Of Kseniya Alexandrova Describes Horrific Incident

Speaking to Russian outlet RIA, her husband recounted the terrifying moment, “from the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything.”  

He described the collision in harrowing detail, “the elk flew into the car. The blow hit Ksyusha in the head. She was unconscious, her head was broken, everything was covered in blood.”  

He also disclosed that the elk legs hit the forehead of her skull as they passed through the low-to-the-ground sports car window, resulting in fatal injuries.

Who Was Kseniya Alexandrova?

Vice-Miss Russia in 2017 Alexandrova had competed in the Miss Universe 2017 contest held in Las Vegas but failed to make it to the Top 16 semifinalists.

The couple were newlyweds, having gotten married only four months before the devastating accident, according to Instagram posts on Alexandrova’s widely followed Instagram page.

Her modeling agency announced her death on August 15, confirming the passing of a life ended tragically.

