Why Does Pete Davidson Feel ‘Guilty’ After Elsie Hewitt Had To Reveal Their Pregnancy?

The Hollywood tabloid cycle of news about celebrities was awash with a startling, yet delightful, piece of information: The comedian Pete Davidson is going to become a father. The news was announced by his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt on Instagram in a post spelling one thing and writing another, an immediate meme generator. But out of the limelight, however, there is an apparently more reflective aspect of the comedian shown by sources.

As happy as he is to be beginning a family, Davidson is said to feel guilty, having forced this announcement on Hewitt because of the scrutiny that he is under that is so intense and unrelenting that every action he takes is an occasion to scrutinize him or be judged by his every move. Such personal struggle is the key point of this more complicated picture of how it is to live the show of life, where even the most personal and the happiest moments of life may be used by the media machine.

The Pressures of Paparazzi

That Hewitt was pregnant was initially outed to the press by a mainstream tabloid, and the great personal delight was before the couple could announce it in their own style. This early exposure is said to have greatly impacted on Davidson who is not a foreigner to the intrusiveness of fame. The media has tirelessly examined or documented his past relationships, and they tend to dominate his work and life.

The comedian has been vocal in how this has been affecting his mental health. The fact that Hewitt felt she had to rush out her own announcement, simply with the joking heading of “welp now everyone knows we had sex, I guess,” should be a good sign to how they both felt being pressured to beat the story to the news before it could be spun in ways they could no longer control.

An Unexpected Burden

In the case of Davidson, this new sense of guilt is given by the fact that he has now realized that his fame has now turned out to be a burden on his girlfriend. He is said to be protective of Hewitt and their new family and the lack of being able to control such an emotional moment has caused a lot of frustration. Although he has always dreamed of being a father, the way everything happened during the announcement further created a touch of bittersweet in his happiness.

He is also resolved to protect his family against such extreme levels of media attention as he has managed to face, which implies a new sense of maturity and personal accountability as he prepares to begin the most important phase of his life. And the couple are now embarking largely on their own terms into the pregnancy process, wanting to find a balance between the publicity of a career and the highly personal aspect of family life.

