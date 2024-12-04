Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India? Popular 90s’ Actress, Who Starred Alongside SRK, Aamir And Salman, Returns After 24 Years

Despite being named in the case and facing significant media scrutiny, Mamta denied the allegations. An FIR was registered against her in 2016, but she was never arrested. In a recent development, the Bombay High Court quashed the FIR, effectively clearing her name.

Mamta Kulkarni, a beloved actress from the 1990s, has made an emotional return to Mumbai after a 24-year absence. Renowned for her role in the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, her homecoming has stirred excitement among fans and media.

The actress shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, recounting her feelings about returning to India after such a long time away.

Mamta Kulkarni’s Heartfelt Homecoming

In her Instagram video, Mamta reflected on her extended time abroad and the emotions tied to her return. She shared, “I left India in 2000, and now in 2024, I’m finally back in Bombay, ‘Aamchi Mumbai.’ It’s been 25 years, and I feel so nostalgic. Seeing my country from above before the flight landed brought tears to my eyes.”

Describing the moment she stepped off the plane, Mamta added, “Setting foot at the Mumbai International Airport was an overwhelming experience. I felt deeply emotional, almost unable to express what I was feeling.”

The actress’s emotional return sparked a variety of responses online. While many fans celebrated her return, others revisited her controversial past.

Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India?

Mamta Kulkarni left the country in 2000, but her name resurfaced in 2015 when she was linked to a high-profile drug trafficking case. Authorities alleged her involvement in a ₹2000 crore drug cartel operated alongside her husband, Vicky Goswami.

Despite being named in the case and facing significant media scrutiny, Mamta denied the allegations. An FIR was registered against her in 2016, but she was never arrested. In a recent development, the Bombay High Court quashed the FIR, effectively clearing her name.

Although Mamta Kulkarni now has a clean legal slate, the controversy tarnished her image as one of Bollywood’s glamorous stars. Her return to India, however, marks a significant moment in her personal journey, and she continues to be a subject of public interest.