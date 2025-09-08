LIVE TV
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The VMAs 2025? Internet Has Its Own Conspiracy Theories

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The VMAs 2025? Internet Has Its Own Conspiracy Theories

Taylor Swift skipped the VMAs 2025 to focus on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3. Engaged to Travis Kelce, she’s creating buzz with glitzy themes and bold fashion. Fans eagerly await this new chapter in her career.

Taylor Swift skipped the 2025 VMAs (Pic Credit: Creative Commons)
Taylor Swift skipped the 2025 VMAs (Pic Credit: Creative Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 8, 2025 08:30:49 IST

Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen as celebrities hit the VMAs 2025 red carpet on September 7. Fans, maybe a little too hopeful, were buzzing about a possible appearance from her and her new fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Why did Taylor Swift skip the VMAs 2025? 

 Sources had already spilled the beans that she’d be skipping the event.

Word got out via E! News on September 5: Swift decided to sit this one out so she could focus on her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, which drops October 3.

And yes, it’s a bit of a surprise. She’s up for Artist of the Year, going head-to-head with Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd. Heavy hitters, to say the least.

This is the first time since 2021 that she’s missed the VMAs. Last year? She pretty much swept the place, arms full of trophies and all.

On the personal front, Swift and Kelce just announced their engagement on August 26. The photos; very PDA, lots of flowerS, made the rounds online. 

Swift flashed a massive 10-carat ring: old mine-cut diamond, bezel-set in yellow gold, rumoured to cost around a million. Both were decked out in Ralph Lauren for the occasion.

The engagement news came hot on the heels of Swift dropping another bombshell during a rare appearance on Kelce’s podcast: TS12 is officially coming.

The Life of a Showgirl arrives October 3, and judging by the hints, she’s heading into a glitzy new era. 

How did the fans react to Taylor Swift skipping the 2025 VMAs?

QUICK LINKS