'The White Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger gets married to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 22:18:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 7 (ANI): ‘The White Lotus’ actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is officially off the market! The 31-year-old got married to his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion, over the weekend.

Several pictures of the couple’s intimate lakeside wedding in Idaho have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the celebrations.

While Patrick looked handsome, dressed in a white tuxedo with black pants, Abby chose a classic white gown, complementing each other in matching colours. Present among the guests were Patrick’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his mother, Maria Shriver, at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, which overlooks the beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene, as per Page Six.

On the other hand, Abby’s parents were seen in attendance for the wedding festivities. Among others were Rob Lowe, Patrick’s ‘The White Lotus’ co-star Jason Isaacs, and his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt.

The star couple dated for eight long years before getting engaged in December 2023. Taking to Instagram, they shared pictures from the proposal and wrote, “FOREVER AND EVER.”

The moment was captured on the beach alongside a heart made of red roses. They also celebrated their engagement with a special cake.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1UsaOoxWLv/

Earlier in March, Patrick revealed that he and Abby had postponed their wedding due to the hectic schedule of ‘The White Lotus’ season 3.

“Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged, and it was our moment. It was this great thing, and about a few days later, I booked ‘White Lotus. I was like, ‘Abby, I know we’re in this high of engagement, and we’re gonna get married this year, but we’re gonna have to push it. I got ‘White Lotus’ and I’m gonna go film for the next seven months in Thailand,” he said, as quoted by Page Six.

Nonetheless, the couple would often share glimpses from their sweet romance on social media. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Arnold Schwarzeneggerentertainment newshollywoodpatrick-schwarzeneggerpatrick-schwarzenegger-and-abby-championthe white lotus

