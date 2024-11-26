Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce has gracefully declined Taylor Swift’s generous offer to provide Eras Tour tickets for anyone he chooses, prioritizing boundaries over perks. The NFL star opened up about his decision while reflecting on the pop icon’s kindness toward his family.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce recently shared on the Rich Eisen Show that Taylor Swift extended a generous offer to cover tickets for anyone he wished to bring to her Eras Tour. However, Jason, 37, explained his decision to decline the Grammy-winning artist’s proposal, emphasizing his reluctance to impose on her or his brother, Travis Kelce, who began dating Swift last summer.

Maintaining boundaries

“I don’t get a lot of people reaching out for Taylor Swift tickets,” Jason revealed. “But when they do, it is an immediate no.” He noted that while Swift has been “nothing but lovely” to his family, he doesn’t want to place the renowned pop star in an uncomfortable position.

“She is a wonderful person,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want free tickets to “be a dynamic” in their relationship. Jason further explained his approach to maintaining boundaries, saying, “Where is the line? I’m not even broaching the line. I’m staying away from the line!”

Jason Kelce promoting his upcoming show

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, Jason continued to discuss Swift, humorously admitting that she and Travis are “tough to shop for” during the holidays. He joked about giving the couple “handmade” and “sentimental” gifts, even suggesting he might start the next friendship bracelet trend with macaroni necklaces. Host Jimmy Kimmel quipped in response, “Buy stock in macaroni.”

Jason, currently promoting his upcoming show They Call It Late Night, also shared updates about his growing family. He and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are parents to three daughters—Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1—with a fourth baby girl on the way.

Taylor Swift subtly celebrated the Kelces’ exciting news over the weekend by liking Kylie’s Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. Kylie’s reveal featured a photo of her daughters wearing matching “big sister” sweaters, delighting fans with the heartwarming update.

