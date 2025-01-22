Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

The Income Tax Department conducted widespread searches on Wednesday at properties owned by prominent figures in the Telugu film industry. Among those targeted was Sukumar, the celebrated director of the blockbuster hit Pushpa 2: The Rule. The raids, which began on Tuesday, have caused a significant stir in the industry.

Telugu Director Sukumar Escorted from Hyderabad Airport

Sukumar, who was reportedly at Hyderabad airport when the raids commenced, was escorted back to his residence by Income Tax officials. The searches at his property lasted several hours. While no official details about the investigation or findings were disclosed, the raid has sparked widespread speculation about the reasons behind the operation.

Other Telugu Industry Stalwarts Under Investigation

Top producer Dil Raju, whose residence was raided for the second consecutive day, addressed the media briefly. Speaking from his balcony, he stated, “Not just me, many film personalities are being raided.”

Other individuals under scrutiny include:

  • Sreedhar Nekkanti, a well-known producer.
  • Satya Rangaiah, a financier linked to the industry.
  • Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, producers at Mythri Movie Makers, along with their CEO.

Focus of the Investigation

The raids come on the heels of the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which reportedly grossed over ₹2,200 crore worldwide within 46 days of its release. Sources suggest that the Income Tax Department is investigating potential hidden assets and unreported funds related to the film’s production and distribution.

A coordinated effort involving 55 teams across eight locations was deployed to scrutinize financial records, tax filings, and possible money laundering activities.

Spotlight on Dil Raju’s Expanding Ventures in Telugu Industry

Dil Raju, a major player in the Telugu film industry and chairman of the Telangana Film Federation Development Corporation, is a key focus of the investigation. Known for his extensive business interests in film production, distribution, and real estate, Dil Raju has delivered recent hits like Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the latter performing exceptionally well during the Sankranti season.

Telugu Industry on Edge

While the Income Tax Department has not yet released an official statement, the Telugu film industry remains tense as the investigation unfolds. These raids have not only spotlighted the financial workings of some of its biggest names but also raised questions about transparency in the industry.

The ongoing probe could have far-reaching implications for the Telugu film industry, especially as it grows into a global cinematic powerhouse. As the investigation progresses, industry insiders and fans alike are eagerly awaiting clarity on the findings and their potential impact on upcoming projects and collaborations.

