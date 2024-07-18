Why Were Emma Stone And Shogun's Cosmo Jarvis Ignored At Emmys 2024?

Where Shougun triumph highest nomination in Emmy awards 2024, there are some snubs and surprises in the nominee list.

Surprise: “Reservation Dogs” (Lead Actor and Comedy Series)

The flowers are finally coming for FX’s “Reservation Dogs.” This year, “Reservation Dogs” received two nominations for editing and cinematography, in addition to one each for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

Surprise: “What We Do in the Shadows” (Lead Actor and Comedy Series)

“What We Do in the Shadows” received some attention this year after going unnoticed in the major acting categories. The program is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series again, having previously received nods in 2020 and 2022. Star Matt Berry secured a slot in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, marking the program’s first lead actor nomination. “What We Do in the Shadows” has only received one Emmy Award in spite of 29 nominations overall.

Snub: Cosmo Jarvis, “Shōgun”

With 25 nominations, FX’s “Shōgun” did lead the pack this year, however Cosmo Jarvis, the front-runner in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, was not included. Jarvis plays John Blackthorne in the series. Costars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, however, were successful in qualifying for their respective lead categories.

Snub: “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”

Even though the Outstanding Talk Series category didn’t change much, everyone was waiting for John Mulaney’s Netflix special to take the lead. The category instead looked to its predecessors, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show, and Late Night With Seth Meyers!

Snub: Emma Stone and “The Curse”

Though critics’ acclaim for Showtime’s avant-garde series “The Curse” didn’t translate into much Emmy love, the show’s adored star Emma Stone was expected to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series after winning an Oscar for “Poor Things” earlier this year. Rather, Stone was omitted off the list and “The Curse” got no recognition at all.

Surprise: “3 Body Problem”

Surprisingly, Netflix’s “3 Body Problem” received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, competing against well-known programs like “The Morning Show” and “The Crown.” “3 Body Problem” garnered six nominations in all, including awards for sound editing and cinematography, despite the science fiction series not receiving any actor nominations in the major categories.

Snub: Kelsey Grammer, “Frasier”

Kelsey Grammer did not receive the same praise for anchoring the Paramount+ revival of “Frasier,” despite being a frequent nominee and winner in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his work in the original “Frasier.” Instead, the sitcom was nominated three times for three different awards: Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

Surprise: Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Idris Elba, who played Sam Nelson in the Apple TV+ series, won the show’s lone Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, despite “Hijack” making little stir when it first came out. He enters the category alongside Dominic West (“The Crown”), Walton Goggins (“Fallout”), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”), and Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)…

Snub: Riley Keough, “Under the Bridge”

Riley Keough, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six,” was not nominated for her portrayal in Hulu’s “Under the Bridge.” For her role as Costar Lily Gladstone, the show received its lone nomination for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Snubs: “The Gentlemen,” “The Great Lillian Hall” and “Masters of the Air”

Theo James may have received a Lead Actor nomination for Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen,” but the Netflix series barely made it with three nominations for stunts, directing, and production design.

The Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks film “Masters of the Air” received three nominations for sound mixing, sound editing, and main title theme music, whereas Jessica Lange’s film “The Great Lillian Hall” did not receive any nominations.

