Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
In the Marvel Comics, Charles "Barney" Barton is Clint's older brother, who plays a pivotal role in Clint's early life.

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

When Hawkeye season 1 was in production, there were speculations about Clint Barton’s brother, Barney Barton (also known as Trickshot), appearing in the Disney+ series. Although the character did not make it into season 1, recent reports suggest that he may debut in the highly anticipated, yet unannounced, season 2.

Marvel Studios Casts A-List Actor for Trickshot Role

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios has extended an offer to a major A-list actor for the role of Barney Barton.

The character is expected to be the primary antagonist in Hawkeye season 2, and will likely play a significant role in multiple future MCU projects. While the identity of the actor has not been disclosed, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on this development.

Barney Barton’s Comic Book Background

In the Marvel Comics, Charles “Barney” Barton is Clint’s older brother, who plays a pivotal role in Clint’s early life. The brothers had a difficult upbringing, with an abusive father, but Barney taught Clint essential skills, such as fighting and archery.

Their bond was tested when they both joined a carnival and became influenced by Jacques DuQuesne (Swordsman), who later mentored Clint. Eventually, Barney took on the Trickshot persona and became a criminal, with a history in the army and the FBI.

Flashbacks to Clint Barton’s Past in Season 2

Barney’s potential involvement in Hawkeye season 2 suggests that viewers may witness a deeper exploration of Clint Barton’s past. While a flashback to Clint’s earlier years seems likely, it’s expected that the MCU’s version of the story may differ from the comics.

For instance, DuQuesne, who played a crucial role in Clint’s origin story in the comics, was introduced in season 1, but Clint didn’t seem to have a direct connection to him in the show.

Season 2 Plot Inspired by The Raid?

A previous rumor about Hawkeye season 2 suggested that the show would take inspiration from the action film The Raid, with Clint and Kate Bishop trapped in one location.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are expected to reprise their roles, although nothing official has been confirmed yet. This premise could lead to intense action sequences and thrilling confrontations, including the potential clash with Barney Barton.

Other MCU Updates: Champions, Nova, and Punisher

Richtman has also provided updates on several other MCU projects. The Champions series is reportedly close to naming a showrunner, while the Nova series is said to focus on an ensemble cast of Novas led by Richard Rider as they battle the villain Annihilus. Additionally, the Punisher series is still in development, though details about the show remain limited.

For those who haven’t yet seen Hawkeye season 1, the series is available on physical media. The release includes various bonus features, such as the A Tale of Two Hawkeyes featurette, exploring the dynamic between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, a gag reel, and several deleted scenes that provide additional context and moments from the show.

Fans can also enjoy insights into the making of the show with the behind-the-scenes documentary Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye, which features interviews with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

