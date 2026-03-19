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Home > Entertainment News > Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq

Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq

One of the biggest pre-release rumours was about Yami Gautam making a cameo, which has now been confirmed. She appears briefly but plays a significant role in a scene that has quickly become a hot topic among viewers.

Yami Gautam (Photo: IG)
Yami Gautam (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 19, 2026 17:53:45 IST

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Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally arrived in cinemas and is already making a strong impact at the box office. With paid previews beginning on March 18, eager audiences flocked to watch the first screenings of this highly anticipated sequel, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film had generated massive buzz and speculation prior to its release, much of which has now been validated—particularly regarding Yami Gautam’s appearance.

One of the biggest pre-release rumours was about Yami Gautam making a cameo, which has now been confirmed. She appears briefly but plays a significant role in a scene that has quickly become a hot topic among viewers.

Her appearance comes in the second half during a gripping hospital sequence that is crucial to the storyline. Dressed as a nurse, she tends to a patient who is secretly one of Hamza Ali Mazari’s key targets. In an unexpected twist, her character kills the patient after delivering a short line.

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As she leaves, she spots Hamza—played by Ranveer Singh—standing at the door, and the two share a silent nod, suggesting a deeper connection and common objective.

Although the scene is short, it carries substantial narrative importance. It hints at the involvement of undercover Indian agents operating within Pakistan. However, contrary to audience expectations, her role is not connected to her character from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Instead, she appears under the alias “Shazia Bano,” a name some viewers may recognize from her earlier work Haq.

Despite its brevity, the cameo has sparked widespread discussion online, with many describing it as a subtle, blink-and-you-miss-it moment that rewards attentive viewers. It also adds emotional depth by showing that Hamza is supported by a broader intelligence network, rather than working alone.

Before the film’s release, Yami Gautam had expressed her admiration for the sequel. She shared that after watching Dhurandhar 2, she was deeply moved and overwhelmed. She recalled being unable to focus on anything else afterward, reflecting on the film during her flight and thinking about how to express her feelings to Aditya Dhar. 

She praised his dedication, saying that his love for the audience and the country is evident in the immense effort he has put into the film, and added that it will be an unforgettable experience for viewers.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

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Tags: Aditya Dhardhurandhar 2Haqhome-hero-pos-12ranveer singhShazia Banoyami gautam

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Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq

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Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq
Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq
Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq
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