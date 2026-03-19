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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been granted significant relief in the snake venom case filed against him.

Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 19, 2026 17:39:04 IST

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Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been granted significant relief in the snake venom case filed against him. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the FIR and all related proceedings initiated under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in connection with the 2023 case registered by Uttar Pradesh Police.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh ruled that the case was not legally maintainable because the complaint under the Wildlife Act had not been filed by an authorised individual. The court also noted that the charges under the Indian Penal Code were based on an earlier FIR in Gurugram, which has already been closed.

Regarding the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the bench observed that they were not applicable, as the substance recovered (anti-venom) did not fall under the Act’s scheduled list. Citing previous judgments, the court concluded that the case could not stand in law and therefore annulled the FIR along with subsequent actions, including the chargesheet and the trial court’s cognisance order.

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The case had been filed on November 22, 2023, and Yadav was arrested on March 17, 2024, over allegations of using snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had refused to quash the chargesheet and termed the allegations serious.

On August 6 last year, the apex court had already stayed the trial court proceedings. The chargesheet claimed that snake venom was being used as a recreational substance at rave parties, including by foreign nationals.

Yadav’s legal team argued that no snakes, narcotics, or psychotropic substances were recovered from him and that no direct link was established between him and the co-accused. They also pointed out that the complainant, no longer an animal welfare officer, had filed the FIR while falsely presenting himself as one.

Describing Yadav as a prominent influencer featured in multiple reality shows, his counsel stated that the case had attracted considerable media attention.

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Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

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Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations
Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations
Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations
Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

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