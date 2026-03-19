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Home > Lifestyle News > Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing

Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing

As we step into 2026, here are five summer skincare myths we need to leave behind as shared by Nagaveni K.S., Associate Research Scientist, Personal Care R&D, Himalaya Wellnesss.

Struggling With Summer Skincare? (Photo: freepik)
Struggling With Summer Skincare? (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 19, 2026 17:20:22 IST

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Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing

Every summer, skincare advice floods our feeds — DIY hacks, viral routines, and dermatologist-approved tips in 30-second reels. Yet, despite being more informed than ever, many of us are still following outdated or misleading skincare beliefs that quietly damage our skin.

Indian summers are intense — heat, humidity, pollution, UV exposure — all of it puts the skin under stress. What our skin needs is balance, not aggression. As we step into 2026, here are five summer skincare myths we need to leave behind as shared by Nagaveni K.S., Associate Research Scientist, Personal Care R&D, Himalaya Wellnesss.

Myth 1: “Oily skin doesn’t need moisturiser in summer.”

This is perhaps the most damaging myth of all.

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Oily skin is not the same as hydrated skin. In fact, when you skip moisturiser, your skin often compensates by producing more oil to counteract dehydration. The result? Greasy shine, clogged pores, and breakouts.
Summer hydration should focus on lightweight, non-comedogenic formulations that support the skin barrier rather than overwhelm it. Ingredients rooted in nature — when scientifically formulated — can help maintain this balance by calming excess oil without stripping the skin.
Healthy summer skin is about equilibrium, not elimination.

Myth 2: “If you’re indoors, you don’t need sunscreen.”

UV rays don’t take a break because you’re working from home. UVA rays penetrate windows and contribute to pigmentation, premature ageing, and long-term skin damage. Add to that prolonged screen exposure and incidental sun exposure during commutes, and sunscreen becomes a daily essential, and not a beach accessory.

Sunscreen in 2026 is not optional; it’s foundational. The key is choosing formulations that are lightweight, breathable, and comfortable enough for everyday wear, especially in humid climates where heavy textures discourage reapplication.

Myth 3: “Sweat equals glow.”

There’s a difference between a healthy glow and surface-level shine caused by sweat. Sweat mixed with oil, dirt, and pollution can clog pores and disrupt the skin’s microbiome if not cleansed properly.

Over-cleansing, however, creates another problem that is barrier damage.

A gentle, balanced cleansing routine, twice a day, is usually sufficient. Skin that feels tight or squeaky-clean after washing is often a sign that natural protective oils have been stripped away.
Glow comes from nourishment and protection, not perspiration.

Myth 4: “Natural means it can’t irritate.”

In the age of clean beauty, the word “natural” is often equated with “safe for everyone.” But even botanical ingredients can irritate if poorly sourced, improperly formulated, or used excessively.

Nature is powerful, and power needs precision.

The real distinction lies in how ingredients are researched, extracted, and blended. Science-backed natural formulations respect both tradition and dermatological safety, ensuring that nature works with the skin rather than against it.
Blindly applying DIY remedies or layering multiple natural actives can sometimes do more harm than good.

Myth 5: “More face washes mean cleaner skin.”

With sweat and pollution at their peak, it’s tempting to wash your face multiple times a day. But frequent cleansing, especially with harsh surfactants, can weaken the skin barrier and trigger sensitivity, dryness, and rebound oil production.

Your skin barrier is your first line of defence against heat, humidity, and environmental stressors. Protecting it should be a priority. A consistent, gentle routine that cleanses without stripping is far more effective than aggressive repetition.

This summer, the conversation needs to shift from control to care.

Instead of trying to suppress oil, erase shine, or “fight” the weather, we need to focus on supporting the skin barrier, maintaining hydration, and choosing formulations that work in harmony with the skin’s natural rhythm.

The future of skincare lies in balance — where time-tested natural wisdom meets modern research, and where gentle, skin-respecting formulations take precedence over quick fixes. Because healthy skin in summer isn’t about doing more.  It’s about doing what’s right.

ALSO READ:  Chaitra Navratri 2026 Horoscope: Pisces Stellium, Aquarius Cluster & Maata Vahan – What Palki Arrival And Elephant Departure Mean For Each Zodiac Sign

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Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing

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Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing
Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing
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