YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Summoned by Delhi Court in Defamation Case

YouTube personality Dhruv Rathee has been summoned by a Delhi court following a defamation lawsuit filed by BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua. Nakhua, who serves as a spokesperson for the BJP’s Mumbai unit, claims that Rathee defamed him by labeling him as a “violent and abusive” troll in a video released on July 7, 2024.

Court Proceedings:

Summons Issued: The summons was issued by District Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court on July 19, 2024. In addition, the court has sent notice to Rathee regarding Nakhua’s request for interim relief. The matter is set to be heard on August 6, 2024.

Defamation Claims: Nakhua alleges that Rathee's video contained unfounded accusations and depicted him as part of a group of aggressive and offensive trolls. He argues that these claims were baseless and have significantly tarnished his reputation, affecting both his personal and professional life.

Legal Plea: Nakhua's legal team argues that the video was intentionally designed to undermine his credibility and standing. They assert that the defamatory content could have serious repercussions, potentially causing irreparable damage to Nakhua's reputation.

The court has instructed that the summons and notices be delivered through various methods, including speed post and electronic communication. This case is being closely monitored due to the prominence of the individuals involved and the serious nature of the allegations.

