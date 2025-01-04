Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage is under scrutiny as the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling divorce rumors. Past incidents, including cryptic posts and name changes, add to speculation. (Read more below)

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma, have become the subject of intense public speculation following recent social media activities. Fans noticed the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, a move that has reignited divorce rumors. Chahal also removed all pictures of Dhanashree from his account, though a few remain on hers.

These developments have left fans concerned, especially as this isn’t the first instance of social media hinting at trouble. In 2022, Dhanashree dropped Chahal’s surname from her Instagram handle, while Chahal posted a cryptic update reading, “New Life Loading.”

Reports Confirm Separation Likely

While no official statement has been made, insiders reportedly suggest that the couple’s separation is inevitable. Sources indicate that while the divorce proceedings are yet to be finalized, the decision to part ways appears certain. The reasons behind their reported split remain undisclosed, leaving fans disheartened.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, were once seen as a strong and loving pair. Earlier this year, they publicly supported each other, with Chahal cheering for Dhanashree during her stint on a dance reality show. However, recent developments suggest their relationship has hit a rough patch.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, Dhanashree Verma is a dentist by profession. After earning her degree from DY Patil College, Mumbai, in 2014, her passion for dance led her to launch a YouTube channel. With over 2.5 million followers, she became a popular choreographer and social media personality.

Dhanashree’s estimated net worth stands at $3 million (approximately ₹24 crore), primarily earned through her online presence and brand endorsements. She gained further attention after marrying Chahal, continuing her dance career and appearing in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Rumors about their troubled marriage first emerged in 2023 when Dhanashree removed Chahal’s surname from her Instagram profile. At the time, Chahal addressed the speculation, urging fans to avoid jumping to conclusions. Despite this, the rumors have resurfaced, fueled by their recent social media actions.

Fans, once charmed by the couple’s public displays of affection, now await an official statement addressing their relationship status. Whether they choose to confirm or deny the rumors, the story of their bond has left a significant impression on their followers.

