Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia expressed feeling completely caught off guard by the announcement of Zach Bryan regarding their breakup.

In a YouTube video posted after her ex-boyfriend’s public statement on Tuesday, October 22, the 25-year-old influencer revealed that she had been emotional for several days, stating she had been crying for nearly five days.

Not informed about in advance

Although she did not intend to share the video immediately, LaPaglia explained that she had woken up to Zach’s Instagram post about their breakup, something she had not been informed about in advance. She mentioned that she had received no communication from him, neither a text nor a call.

Reflecting on the situation, she questioned how someone could give so much love and devotion despite difficult circumstances, admitting that the situation made her feel embarrassed.

Zach Bryan announces split on social media

In case you missed it, Zach had confirmed their split via his Instagram Stories, a little over a year after the pair made their relationship public in June 2023. In his post, the country singer shared that they had mutually ended their relationship and expressed deep respect and love for LaPaglia. He acknowledged her unconditional love and mentioned that he had faced personal struggles over the past year, which contributed to the decision to part ways.

He further emphasized that he is far from perfect and asked for privacy and respect for both himself and LaPaglia during this time.

LaPaglia wanted to process things privately but Zach Bryan went public

In her video, LaPaglia confirmed that their breakup had only occurred the day before, and she wasn’t prepared to address it publicly yet. She expressed her desire to process things privately, though that opportunity had been taken away with the public nature of the announcement.

She asked her followers to respect her privacy and promised to share her side of the story when she felt ready. At the time, however, she admitted to being completely blindsided by the situation. LaPaglia also thanked her fans for their supportive messages, though she humorously noted she wasn’t responding to anyone that day. She ended the video on a lighter note, mentioning her plan to lay down and watch Love Is Blind, despite it perhaps not being the best choice for her current emotional state.

Zach Bryan on dating app

Fans were not entirely shocked by the breakup, as rumors had been circulating after Bryan was reportedly seen on the celebrity dating app Raya. Alleged screenshots of his profile were shared on Reddit and TikTok, sparking speculation about the couple’s relationship status even before the announcement.

Before Bryan’s post, 25-year-old LaPaglia shared a handwritten note on Instagram on Monday, October 22, alluding to moving forward. Her message reflected on the inevitability of life continuing, even when one wishes it would stop, expressing a sentiment of resilience despite feeling stuck.

