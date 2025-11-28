LIVE TV
Zootopia 2 Smashes Records, Crosses $100M In Early Box Office Run; How The World Of Zootopia Is Expanding On- And Off-Screen

Zootopia 2 Smashes Records, Crosses $100M In Early Box Office Run; How The World Of Zootopia Is Expanding On- And Off-Screen

Zootopia 2: Walt Disney Animation’s Zootopia 2 has stormed into theatres with an explosive start, racing past the $100 million global box office mark within days. The sequel opened midweek with $81.1 million worldwide, including $39.5 million from North America and $41.6 million across 17 international territories.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 10:52:31 IST

Zootopia 2: Walt Disney Animation’s Zootopia 2 has stormed into theatres with an explosive start, racing past the $100 million global box office mark within days. The sequel opened midweek with $81.1 million worldwide, including $39.5 million from North America and $41.6 million across 17 international territories.

The biggest headline came from China, where the film collected a massive $34 million on opening day, setting a new record for the largest first-day haul for an animated film and the strongest opening for a Hollywood release there since May 2021. With Thursday adding another $20 million, the global total swiftly crossed the $100 million milestone.

Momentum continued globally. In Korea, the film collected $1.1 million on Thursday, taking its total to $2.84 million. In France, its opening day became the second-biggest of 2025 and the third-highest for Walt Disney Animation after Moana 2 and Frozen 2. With No. 1 openings in most major markets, the film has reaffirmed confidence in the global appeal of animated blockbusters.

How the World of Zootopia Is Expanding On and Off Screen

The Oscar-winning Zootopia (2016) introduced a richly imagined mammal metropolis where Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) became the first rabbit police officer and teamed up with fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). Its success led to the Zootopia+ Disney+ shorts (2022) and the creation of the Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disney Resort in 2023. Writer-director Jared Bush revealed that 70% of the land draws directly from the film, while 30% features new locations built by Imagineers.

Zootopia 2 continues Judy and Nick’s journey as they face a new mystery involving Gary De’Snake, voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. Filmmakers describe Gary as deeply optimistic, adding a new dynamic to the duo as they navigate the reptile world.

The sequel significantly expands the universe, featuring 178 characters across 67 species. Returning voices include Goodwin, Bateman, Idris Elba, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, while new cast members include Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Patrick Warburton, and Quinta Brunson, with cameos from Disney Legends Josh Gad and Anika Noni Rose. Danny Trejo voices Jesús, a basilisk lizard.

New environments such as Marsh Market showcase unexplored species and habitats, with filmmakers emphasizing the world’s natural ability to grow without feeling contrived. The movie also incorporates visual elements inspired by Shanghai Disney’s Zootopia land, reflecting the franchise’s expanding cultural footprint across parks, cruises and global merchandise.

India Release and Early Reception

Zootopia 2 released in India on November 28, alongside Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein. As shows commence, audiences await its box office trajectory. Early reviews are strong, with the sequel earning an A CinemaScore and a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, signalling strong word-of-mouth and repeat-viewing potential.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 10:52 AM IST
