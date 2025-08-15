Alaska Summit: How Is India Connected to Russia-Ukraine War? Here Are the Details

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday in a summit that is drawing global attention, from Washington and Moscow to Europe, Ukraine, and even India.

The results of this high-stakes meeting could decide whether India faces even higher US tariffs on important imports, including Russian oil.

The meeting comes just hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day 2025 speech, announced tax cuts, promised policy reforms, and urged citizens to make high-quality goods in India to strengthen self-reliance in an increasingly protectionist world.

Donald Trump Has Imposed 50% Tariffs on India for Purchasing Russian Oil

In recent weeks, Trump has already slapped India with a 50% tariff, far higher than what other countries in the region face. Experts warn that these tariffs could hurt exports and shave nearly 1% off India’s GDP. The US has also imposed a 25% penalty on India’s purchases of Russian crude oil and may raise it to 50% or more if the Alaska talks fail to bring progress on a Ukraine peace deal. Additional duties could also hit sectors like textiles and jewellery.

On Thursday, Trump suggested that India’s reduced imports of Russian oil may have “probably” encouraged Russia to consider peace talks. Analysts say this shows Washington’s willingness to keep economic pressure on New Delhi as part of its strategy to influence Moscow.

Despite the tensions, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said defense ties with the US remain strong, with a US Defense Policy Team visiting New Delhi in mid-August and the annual Yudh Abhyas military exercise taking place later this month in Alaska.

New Delhi Will Also Wait for the Results of Alaska Summit

Indian officials are watching the Alaska meeting closely. A breakthrough between Trump and Putin could lead to a softer US stance, while a failed meeting may result in harsher trade measures.

Trump heads to the summit frustrated with Russia’s refusal to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine and angry over continued missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. The world is watching to see whether this tougher Trump will appear in Anchorage—or the one who has previously tried to charm Putin.

The outcome could have big consequences for Europe, where leaders fear that if Russia keeps parts of Ukraine, it may act more aggressively toward NATO countries like Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

“It’s reasonable to worry that Trump might be outsmarted by Putin and make a bad deal for Ukraine,” Reuters quoted former US diplomat Dan Fried as saying. “But there’s also a real chance that the administration will see through Putin’s tactics.”

So far, Russia has shown no sign it is ready to compromise. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says any deal should start with a ceasefire, followed by security guarantees.

Also Read: Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?