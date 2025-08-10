COVID-19 Cases Rising in the US: What to Know About the ‘Stratus’ Variant

COVID-19 cases are climbing again in the United States, with many experts pointing to a new variant as a potential cause. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the national wastewater viral activity level for COVID-19 from “low” to “moderate,” according to a recent report published by Axios. Wastewater monitoring, which can detect virus levels before people seek medical care, shows the highest activity in Western states like Alaska, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. The Southeast, especially Louisiana, is also reportedly seeing increased viral levels, according to CDC data from late July to early August.

The CDC estimates that COVID-19 cases are growing in 45 US states, with only a few — Alaska, North Dakota, Maine, and New Hampshire — showing no change, as reported by Axios. Wyoming’s numbers, the report said, weren’t estimated.

The timing, experts say, is of particular concern as the jump in COVID cases comes just before schools are scheduled to reopen, potentially creating conditions for the virus to spread further among children and families.

Enter the ‘Stratus’ Variant

While the dominant strain in the US remains the N.B.1.8.1 variant (nicknamed ‘Nimbus’), the recent surge might be linked to the XFG variant, also known as ‘Stratus’. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), XFG was first identified in January but stayed relatively dormant in the US until June, when it accounted for about 14% of the total cases, ranking third among circulating variants at the time.

The XFG variant is a mix of two other strains, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, with the latter being the second most common strain in the US, according to the CDC. Despite being on the WHO watchlist and possibly better at evading immune defenses, XFG was still considered a “low” public health risk as recently as June.

“Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease,” WHO stated, per Axios.

Symptoms and Safety Measures

According to the CDC guidance, symptoms of the ‘Stratus’ variant appear consistent with other recent COVID-19 strains, including fever, chills, cough, sore throat and congestion. Some early reports even suggest that hoarseness might be more common with this variant, although it’s not confirmed.

The US public health agency guidance further recommends that anyone feeling sick should stay home and avoid contact with others.

People at risk of severe illness should seek testing and treatment promptly.

