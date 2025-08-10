LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures

This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures

It is currently classified as a variant under monitoring due to its increasing presence globally. Experts believe the variant’s mutations could help it evade immune responses, but WHO rates its overall public health risk as low.

New COVID-19 Variant Spreading In US
New COVID-19 Variant Spreading In US

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 12:04:36 IST

The United States is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases linked to a new variant called XFG, or “Stratus,” which has become the third-most common strain this summer. First detected in Southeast Asia in January 2025, XFG was almost non-existent in the US until May. But cases began climbing in April, reaching 2%, then 6% in late May, 11% in early June, and 14% by the end of June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

States with high or very high levels of XFG include Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas. Cases are also rising in many others, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Washington.

Another variant, NB.1.8.1 or “Nimbus,” is also circulating widely and is known for causing extreme sore throats.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says XFG is a recombinant of two earlier lineages, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, with the earliest known sample collected on January 27, 2025. It is currently classified as a variant under monitoring due to its increasing presence globally. Experts believe the variant’s mutations could help it evade immune responses, but WHO rates its overall public health risk as low.

“There is no evidence that XFG causes more severe illness or significantly different symptoms than previous Omicron variants,” said Subhash Verma, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Nevada, Reno. Approved COVID-19 vaccines are still expected to protect against severe disease caused by XFG.

The CDC lists common symptoms of XFG as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, body aches, headache, and nausea. Health experts continue to monitor the variant closely as it spreads across the US and Europe.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures
This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures
This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures
This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?