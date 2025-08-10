LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know

Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know

This change would reduce federal restrictions but would not fully legalise it. Cannabis businesses could gain tax benefits and expand medical research, though marijuana would remain regulated.

Donald Trump Weighs Reclassifying Marijuana
Donald Trump Weighs Reclassifying Marijuana

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 11:12:38 IST

US President Donald Trump is considering changing how marijuana is classified under US federal law, a move that could greatly benefit the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump discussed the idea during a recent $1 million-per-plate fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club. Reports say marijuana companies, frustrated by slow progress with federal agencies, are now appealing directly to Trump.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the US, reportedly urged Trump to support the change and push for more medical research. Trump appeared open to the idea, even mentioning it to his staff during the event. Other guests included executives from Pfizer, cryptocurrency firms, and political advisers, with talks also touching on New York politics and donor concerns.

The proposal would move marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug. This change would reduce federal restrictions but would not fully legalise it. Cannabis businesses could gain tax benefits and expand medical research, though marijuana would remain regulated.

Trump has previously voiced concerns about marijuana use, citing its smell, addiction risks, and his late brother’s struggles with substance abuse. However, he reportedly sees value in supporting medical research and appealing to younger voters.

The Biden administration had also worked on a similar reclassification but did not complete it before leaving office. Trump’s move would continue that effort, framing it as both a public health and economic decision.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said that “all policy and legal requirements are being considered” and that Trump’s decisions are based on “what is in the best interest of the American people.” Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz stressed that this would not mean full legalization, describing it as “knocking it down a few notches on the criminal scale.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump To Invite Zelenskyy To Alaska Amid Putin’s Visit? Here’s What We Know So Far

Tags: donald trumpmarijuanaus

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know
Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know
Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know
Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?