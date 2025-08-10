Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump is considering changing how marijuana is classified under US federal law, a move that could greatly benefit the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump discussed the idea during a recent $1 million-per-plate fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club. Reports say marijuana companies, frustrated by slow progress with federal agencies, are now appealing directly to Trump.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the US, reportedly urged Trump to support the change and push for more medical research. Trump appeared open to the idea, even mentioning it to his staff during the event. Other guests included executives from Pfizer, cryptocurrency firms, and political advisers, with talks also touching on New York politics and donor concerns.

The proposal would move marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug. This change would reduce federal restrictions but would not fully legalise it. Cannabis businesses could gain tax benefits and expand medical research, though marijuana would remain regulated.

Trump has previously voiced concerns about marijuana use, citing its smell, addiction risks, and his late brother’s struggles with substance abuse. However, he reportedly sees value in supporting medical research and appealing to younger voters.

The Biden administration had also worked on a similar reclassification but did not complete it before leaving office. Trump’s move would continue that effort, framing it as both a public health and economic decision.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said that “all policy and legal requirements are being considered” and that Trump’s decisions are based on “what is in the best interest of the American people.” Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz stressed that this would not mean full legalization, describing it as “knocking it down a few notches on the criminal scale.”

