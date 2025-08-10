Donald Trump To Invite Zelenskyy To Alaska Amid Putin’s Visit? Here’s What We Know So Far

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska next week, where US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet, reported NBS News, citing a senior US official and others briefed on the talks.

One person familiar with the discussions confirmed that the idea is “being discussed,” though no final decision has been made. The senior US official added that it is “absolutely” possible and that “everyone is very hopeful” the meeting will happen.

When asked if Zelenskyy had been formally invited, the official said Trump remains open to a trilateral summit with Ukraine and Russia, but for now, the White House is focused on preparing the bilateral meeting requested by Putin. The Ukrainian government has not yet commented.

The Trump-Putin summit is set for August 15 in Alaska, where the two leaders are expected to discuss a controversial peace proposal. According to the Kyiv Independent, the plan would require Ukraine to give up more territory to Russia.

Sources in the Ukrainian president’s office said Putin presented the proposal to Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a recent meeting in Moscow. Under the terms, Ukraine would withdraw its forces from the partly occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In exchange, Russia would pull back from parts of Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast, where its control is limited.

Putin also suggested accepting the current front lines in southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, where Russia holds most of the territory but not the regional capitals. Kyiv has rejected any deal that involves ceding land, insisting it will not surrender its territories to Moscow.

If Zelensky attends, it could mark a high-stakes moment in the ongoing conflict, but as of now, his participation remains uncertain.

ALSO READ: Trump–Putin Summit: US-UK to Decide Future Geography of Ukraine? Details You Need to Know