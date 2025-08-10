LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump–Putin Summit: US-UK to Decide Future Geography of Ukraine? Details You Need to Know

Trump–Putin Summit: US-UK to Decide Future Geography of Ukraine? Details You Need to Know

US Vice-President JD Vance and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy met officials at Chevening to discuss the Ukraine war. Ahead of a Trump–Putin summit, Zelensky vowed no territorial concessions. Macron warned Ukraine’s future can’t be decided without it. A US ceasefire deadline passed without action.

Zelensky blasts Russian president over ceasefire
Zelensky blasts Russian president over ceasefire

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 00:28:15 IST

US Vice-President JD Vance and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy are meeting senior security officials near London to talk about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The meeting, taking place on Saturday at Chevening — Lammy’s official country residence in Kent — was reportedly convened at the request of the US. Vance and his family are currently staying there. Senior officials from the US, Ukraine, and across Europe are participating.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the gathering as a “vital forum” for discussing progress towards peace.

Ukraine Rules Out Giving Away Land to Russia in Lieu of Peace

Zelensky has repeatedly insisted he will not make any territorial concessions to Russia ahead of next week’s planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The summit, scheduled for 15 August, will focus on the future of the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump has previously indicated that Ukraine may have to cede territory to end the conflict, telling reporters on Friday there would be “some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both.” Russia has consistently demanded that Ukraine recognise its sovereignty over several occupied regions, agree to demilitarisation, and abandon its NATO membership ambitions.

While Zelensky has avoided directly criticising Trump, his social media posts make clear he rejects any land-for-peace proposals. In a Telegram message on Saturday, he declared: “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” and stressed that Ukraine must be directly involved in any peace settlement.

Europe Wants Ukraine’s Presence in Peace Talks Between Putin and Trump

This has long been a concern for Kyiv and many European allies — that Trump and Putin could attempt to strike a deal without Ukraine’s participation. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed that sentiment on X, writing that Ukraine’s future “cannot be decided without the Ukrainians” and warning that “Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake.”

Meanwhile, a US-imposed deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face additional sanctions passed on Friday without apparent consequences. According to CBS News, citing a senior White House official, it is still possible that Zelensky could take part in the Trump–Putin talks in some form, as planning for the summit remains fluid.

Trump–Putin Summit: US-UK to Decide Future Geography of Ukraine? Details You Need to Know

