IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Check If You Are Eligible For A Refund And How To Claim It, Step-By-Step | Explained

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, continues to face widespread flight disruptions, now entering its sixth consecutive day. Its operational crisis has left passengers stranded, frustrated, and asking questions about refunds and rebookings. As the airline grapples with crew shortages and government regulations, fares have increased sharply, further impacting travelers across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about the ongoing crisis, refund eligibility, and how to claim your refund step by step.

IndiGo Cancels Hundreds of Flights Amid Operational Crisis

On Sunday, 7 December 2025, IndiGo canceled 650 flights across the country, although this was a marked improvement from the over 1,000 cancellations reported two days earlier. Despite the disruption, the airline said 137 out of 138 destinations are now operational.

IndiGo has blamed the crisis largely on a shortage of cockpit crew after the airline implemented the government’s Flight Duty Time Limitations norms in full. The rules, devised to ensure rest for pilots and their safety, compelled the airline to cancel flights, leading to chaos at major airports.

The DGCA issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras. Both have now been granted a 24-hour extension to submit their responses by 6 pm on Monday, 8 December.

Check your Eligibility for a Refund

According to DGCA norms, passengers affected by cancellations or extreme delays are entitled to a full refund. IndiGo reaffirmed the fact that passengers having bookings from 5 December 2025 through to 15 December 2025 will be granted refunds or rescheduling at no extra cost.

Specifically,

Flights Canceled: Passengers can opt for a full refund or rebooking on the next available flight with no added charges.

Delayed Flights: On flights that are delayed in excess of six hours domestically, passengers can choose an alternative flight option within the six-hour time period or be fully refunded.

The government asked IndiGo to complete all the refunds for affected passengers as quickly as possible and to deliver the separated baggage within 48 hours.

Claim Your Refund Step by Step

Getting a refund from IndiGo is pretty easy. Here’s how it’s done:

Log in to the official website of IndiGo or open the IndiGo app. Click on “Manage Booking”. Enter your PNR or booking reference along with your last name to check your flight status.

Select your refund option: In the case of flight cancellations or delays beyond six hours, refunds are permitted in two categories: a full refund and rebooking.

Refund request: Go to the refund page, select “Cancellation / Refund for Cancelled Flight,” and provide your PNR, email, and passenger details. Submit the request.

Refund: The refund of online payments will be made to the original card or method of payment; this may take approximately 5–7 working days. If cash has been paid, the customer has to revisit the airport ticket counter along with the ticket and ID proof.

Third-party bookings: Passengers who booked through travel agents or third-party portals should claim refunds via the respective agencies.

Till now, IndiGo has processed ₹610 crore in refunds and successfully returned around 3,000 pieces of separated baggage across the country.

Steps Taken by the Government and Airline

The situation is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Key measures include:

Fare caps: Temporary capping of airfares, aimed to avoid price surges.

Passenger protection: Cancellation and rescheduling fees for bookings will be waived until 15 December.

Coordination: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has held several meetings with airlines for smooth communication and timely processing of refunds.

Operational updates: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers confirmed that operations are gradually stabilising, with On-Time Performance or OTP reaching 75% as of Sunday.

The airline projects full network stabilization by 10 December 2025. Early-stage cancellations prevented passengers from reaching airports unnecessarily and thus allowed smoother operations.

Impact on Tourism and Economy

The disruptions impacted India’s domestic tourism, particularly in Rajasthan. Cancellations for Christmas and New Year bookings have occurred in cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, thus affecting hotels, transport services, and tour operators.

Tourism contributes nearly 12% to Rajasthan’s GSDP, and prolonged flight delays might temporarily decelerate economic growth in the sector. Officials remain hopeful that with operations returning to normal, tourism momentum will also be restored.

Full refund or re-booking is being offered to IndiGo passengers whose flights have either been cancelled or delayed between 5 and 15 December 2025. Operations are getting back to normal with ₹610 crore already being refunded, and travellers are advised to check their flight status and claim refunds as soon as possible.

Following the step-by-step guide will help affected flyers ensure compensation with minimal stress, as IndiGo works to stabilize its network and regain passenger confidence.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Gets Monday 6 PM Deadline From DGCA, Triggering Questions On What The Airline Will Reveal Next