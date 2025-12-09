LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor China news indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump china India W vs Sri Lanka W Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

Japan-China tensions have surged after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan and new Chinese accusations over a military base on Mageshima Island. The dispute deepened as Tokyo accused Chinese J-15 jets of “dangerous” radar targeting near Okinawa, a charge Beijing denies.

Japan–China tensions spike as radar incidents, Taiwan remarks, and Mageshima base allegations fuel fears of escalating military confrontation. Photos: X.
Japan–China tensions spike as radar incidents, Taiwan remarks, and Mageshima base allegations fuel fears of escalating military confrontation. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 9, 2025 09:02:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

Japan and China remain locked in a diplomatic standoff, and war clouds are looming following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent comments on Taiwan. The tensions have escalated further after Chinese state media alleged that Japan is accelerating construction on a new Self-Defense Forces base on Mageshima Island.

According to Chinese reports, the facility will also host the relocation of the US military’s carrier-based aircraft Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP). Although the base is scheduled for completion by 2030, Beijing argues that the project signals Tokyo’s intent to pursue long-term military expansion. Japan has not responded to these specific accusations.

Japan Accuses Chinese J-15 Jets of Approaching Its Aircraft

The dispute intensified after Tokyo accused Chinese J-15 fighter jets of aiming their radar at Japanese military aircraft in at least two incidents near the Okinawa islands. Japan labelled the radar illuminations a “dangerous act.”

China, however, rejected the accusation. Navy spokesperson Colonel Wang Xuemeng claimed that Japanese aircraft had “repeatedly approached and disrupted” Chinese naval operations during previously announced carrier-based flight training east of the Miyako Strait.

Amid these rising tensions, Beijing has also paused plans to resume imports of Japanese seafood.

Also Read: ‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

China Condemns Japan’s ‘Threats’, Calls Them ‘Completely Unacceptable’

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi sharply criticised Japan during a meeting in Beijing with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Referring to Japan’s complaint over the radar incidents, Wang accused Tokyo of militarily provoking China.

Wang argued that Japan, “as a defeated nation,” should have exercised greater restraint, especially in the 80th anniversary year of the end of World War II.

“Yet now, its current leader is trying to exploit the Taiwan question, the very territory Japan colonised for half a century, committing countless crimes against the Chinese people, to provoke trouble and threaten China militarily. This is completely unacceptable,” he said, as quoted by China’s Xinhua news agency.

Japan governed Taiwan from 1895 to 1945 before handing it over to the Republic of China, which later relocated to Taiwan after losing the civil war to Mao Zedong’s forces in 1949.

Competing Historical Claims Over Taiwan

Wang also criticised Prime Minister Takaichi’s “reckless remarks on hypothetical situations on Taiwan,” insisting that the island’s status as Chinese territory had been “unequivocally and irreversibly affirmed by a series of ironclad historical and legal facts.”

Taiwan’s government rejected this position, reiterating that the People’s Republic of China “did not exist in 1945 and has never ruled Taiwan.” The island continues to be formally known as the Republic of China.

Wang countered by saying that the People’s Republic of China, as the successor state to the Republic of China, “naturally” holds sovereignty over Taiwan.

Japan Repeats Warning Over Radar Use

Asked about China’s justification for using radar on Japanese aircraft, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara repeated Tokyo’s stance that the incident posed a significant safety risk.

“The intermittent illumination of radar beams is a dangerous act that goes beyond what is safe and necessary,” he told reporters. Kihara declined to confirm Japanese media reports suggesting Beijing did not respond on the bilateral hotline established in 2018 during the incident.

What Triggered the China-Japan Conflict?

The current tensions stem from a November 14 parliamentary exchange in Tokyo. Prime Minister Takaichi was asked by an opposition lawmaker about potential “survival-threatening situations.” She responded that a scenario in which Beijing attempts to bring Taiwan fully under its control using battleships and military force could meet that threshold.

The phrase “survival-threatening situation” has a specific legal meaning under Japan’s 2015 security legislation. It describes a situation in which an armed attack on a foreign country with close ties to Japan threatens Japan’s survival and endangers the fundamental rights of its citizens.

Beijing reacted sharply to Takaichi’s remarks, condemning them as a direct challenge to China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

Also Read: ‘India Shouldn’t Be In Delusion’: Asim Munir Warns In Powerful First Address As Tri-Services Chief

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 9:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: China newshome-hero-pos-3japan china warJapan newsJF-17 JetsWorld news

RELATED News

‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

Zohran Mamdani Relocates To ‘Trump-Proof’ New York Amid Rising ICE Crackdowns, Raising Stakes For Politician’s Safety

‘India Shouldn’t Be In Delusion’: Asim Munir Warns In Powerful First Address As Tri-Services Chief

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Why China Wants Revenge From Virologist Li-Meng Yan? Doctor Who Fled To US, Linked COVID-19 To Wuhan Lab Is Now Scared Due To…

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

IND vs SA 1st T20I: How Will Barabati Pitch And Cuttack Weather Play Out? Check Weather And Pitch Report

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

After 450 Flight Cancellations In A Day, Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule, Says Aviation Minister

Why Bollywood’s Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

Starlink Calls India Pricing a ‘Glitch’, Says It Was Just Dummy Data, Leaving Users In Suspense

What Are Pyro Guns That Led To Goa Club Fire? Delhi Fire Chief Urges Immediate Regulation To Shield Cities From Future Disasters

Was Amaal Mallik Paid 162% More Than Bigg Boss Winner Gaurav Khanna? New Report Makes Shocking Claims

Mohammed Kaif Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Game-Reading Skills, ‘ He Is Not Extremely Skilled In…’

War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained
War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained
War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained
War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

QUICK LINKS