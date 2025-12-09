LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘India Shouldn’t Be In Delusion’: Asim Munir Warns In Powerful First Address As Tri-Services Chief

In his first address as Pakistan’s CJCSC and COAS, Gen. Asim Munir warned India against any “delusion” of military miscalculation. He stressed Pakistan’s strong deterrence, readiness for retaliation, and reaffirmed Kashmir as a core unresolved issue requiring UN-backed resolution and global attention.

Asim Munir Issues Stark Warning to India in First Tri-Services Address (Pc: X)
Asim Munir Issues Stark Warning to India in First Tri-Services Address (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 9, 2025 00:19:11 IST

In his first and very important speech as Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir sent a strong signal to India, warning not to fall into any “delusion” of military adventurism or miscalculation. The General, who took command of the three services leadership, indicated that Pakistan would continue to adopt a strong stance on the main regional disputes including the Kashmir issue.

His comments were made in the context of the ever-changing situation of tensions around the Line of Control (LoC) and highlighted the continued instability of the India-Pakistan relationship. The speech was not merely an internal message to the military but rather a clear and confident deterrent announcement directed towards the east, establishing Pakistan’s defense system as strong and completely ready to deliver an appropriate retaliation to any act of war.

Deterrence and Military Preparedness

Munir’s address put major stress on the deterrence ability of the Pakistani military. He confidently declared that in case of any unlawful Indian military operation to change the current condition, such Indian military operation would be challenged with the strongest force possible, thus directly contesting any prevailing belief of India being in command militarily.

This statement is supported by the strategic balance that both countries continue to observe, especially regarding the nuclear factor. The new CJCSC and COAS’s position reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to defending its sovereign rights and territory, while at the same time delivering a very clear message that the price of war is very high and thus the logic of mutual restraint is again reinforced.

Kashmir and Diplomatic Resolution

A pivotal part of the speech was dedicated to the Kashmir issue that still has not been solved. General Munir defined the stance of Pakistan as principled, claiming that the matter ought to be settled in accordance with related UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. By directly connecting Pakistan’s security perception to the condition in the area, he made the ongoing fight for rights a key factor in Pakistan’s foreign and defense policy.

This proclamation serves as a diplomatic counter-narrative, calling for the global community to pay attention and put pressure on the parties involved to arrive at a just and lasting resolution, while also sending a message to India that the latter’s 2019 moves in the region are viewed as a continuous act of aggression and a major obstacle to peace and stability in the area.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:19 AM IST
QUICK LINKS