LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh Bigg Boss 19 abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > World > After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist

After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist

The Louvre faces an infrastructure crisis after a jewel heist and a water leak damaged 400 Egyptology archival works. This exposed severe maintenance neglect and obsolete systems in the Mollien wing. With repairs scheduled for 2026, the museum hiked ticket prices by 45% (€32) to fund the 'Louvre New Renaissance' structural renovation.

Louvre faces an infrastructure crisis after a jewel heist (Pc: X)
Louvre faces an infrastructure crisis after a jewel heist (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 8, 2025 04:55:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist

The Louvre Museum, which is the most visited cultural place in the world, is facing a major infrastructure crisis, only weeks after a bold diamond robbery revealed the very serious weaknesses in the security system.

The most recent disaster happened with a water leak in late November, which resulted in the flooding of a part of the museum’s Egyptian Antiquities department and endangered the archival works, around 300 to 400, with irrevocable destruction. 

This catastrophic sequence of events an extravagant theft of $102 million followed by an internal flood has once again raised the question about the poor maintenance of the historic Parisian landmark and the safety of its priceless collections. Moreover, the incident has sharpened the argument about whether the museum is losing its luster due to its outdated infrastructure.

Vulnerable Egyptology Archives

The damaged artifacts, even though they are not irreplaceable pharaonic sculptures or peculiar heritage pieces, still remain a very valuable scientific collection that is a must for researchers.

The affected items mainly consist of Egyptology journals, rare scholarly books, and critical scientific papers, with some volumes going back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The library where the leakage took place is one of only three rooms that contain this specialized material, and it is used daily by scholars and curators.

Museum Deputy Administrator Francis Steinbock stated that the books are “extremely useful” but “by no means unique,” and that the damaged items will be subjected to a special process of drying and bookbinding restoration. This incident has come after an earlier and minor leak that the department had allegedly been trying to get funding for, for years, to prevent it.

Critical Infrastructure Obsolescence

The source of the leak was identified as the inadvertent opening of a valve in the heating and ventilation system located in the Mollien wing. However, it should be noted that the system had been completely non-functional and decommissioned for a long time, waiting to get a needed upgrade.

Added to this was the fact that a public audit in France had recently pointed at the museum as having ‘more than enough’ acquisitions but still lacking the update of the infrastructure as a result of excessive spending on the latter. As of now, the repairs of the affected system are penciled in to start in September 2026, which essentially leaves the museum in a vulnerable situation for a long time.

The signing off by the board of the museum on a 45% hike in ticket prices for non-EU tourists has been a way to deal with the ever-spiraling maintenance costs, and the new price of €32 is aimed at funding the urgent structural and security renovation program ‘Louvre New Renaissance.’

Also Read: These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 4:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: LouvreWater Leak

RELATED News

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

Trump Administration To Ban Visas For Fact-Checkers And Online Moderators: Will It Have An Impact On Indians? Explained

Explained: Why Is Australia Banning Under-16s From Social Media? Step-by-Step Breakdown Of How The 16+ Rule Will Work

Watch: Soldiers In This African Country Appear On State TV, Announce Apparent Military Coup, Here’s What Happened

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

LATEST NEWS

IndiGo Gets Monday 6 PM Deadline From DGCA, Triggering Questions On What The Airline Will Reveal Next

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

Did Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Become This Season’s ‘MC Stan’? Netizens Unleash Bold Verdict After Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Tears Up Remembering Dharmendra, Praises Sunny Deol, Bobby’s Heartfelt Farewell; Fans Reacts

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: You Won’t Believe How Much Prize Money The TV Star Took Home!

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

Is Pranit More Really Evicted In The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Twist? Fans Shocked As Mystery Around Final Results Deepens

Telangana Govt To Rename US Consulate Road In Hyderabad As ‘Donald Trump Avenue’: Check Real Reason Here

Fame, Fallout And Fraud Charges: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Controversial Timeline Explained

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist
After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist
After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist
After Louvre’s Jewel Robbery, Fresh Crisis Erupts As Water Leak Damages 400 Egyptian Artifacts In Stunning Twist

QUICK LINKS