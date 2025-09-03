LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Semicon India 2025: A Trail Of India's Semiconductor Journey

Semicon India 2025: A Trail Of India’s Semiconductor Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day ‘Semicon India - 2025’, aimed at catalysing India’s Semiconductor ecosystem, in New Delhi. “India has achieved a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in its manufacturing, services, agriculture, and construction, “He added.  Emphasising semiconductors’ importance, PM Modi said it is often said, ‘Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds’. Here's a look at India's journey and progress.

First 'Made in India' Chips. Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on his X handle, "A moment of pride for any nation. Today, Bharat has achieved it."
First ‘Made in India’ Chips. Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on his X handle, "A moment of pride for any nation. Today, Bharat has achieved it."

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 3, 2025 17:25:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day ‘Semicon India – 2025’, aimed at catalysing India’s Semiconductor ecosystem, in New Delhi. After the inauguration, he said that the presence of semiconductor sector experts from over 40 to 50 countries is an indication of “The World trusts India, the World believes in India, and the World is ready to build the Semiconductor Future with India”. “India has achieved a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in its manufacturing, services, agriculture, and construction, “He added.  Emphasising semiconductors’ importance, PM Modi said it is often said, ‘Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds’. Here’s a look at India’s journey and progress. 

Economics Of the Global Semiconductor Market And India’s Progress

The global semiconductor market is estimated at $600 billion, and in the coming years, it is expected to surpass $1 trillion. PM Modi expressed that India will hold a significant share in this $1 trillion market.

In 2021, the Semicon India programme was launched. In 2023, India’s first semiconductor plant was approved, and in 2024, several more plants received approval, and in 2025, five additional projects were cleared. 

He further stated that in total, ten semiconductor projects are now underway, involving an investment of over eighteen billion dollars, more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The National Single Window System has been implemented, enabling all approvals from both the Centre and States to be accessed on a single platform. 

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first set of Made-in-India Chips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Semicon India 2025 in Delhi. (Photo posted by Ashwini Vaishnaw on his X handle.)

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first set of Made-in-India Chips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Semicon India 2025 in Delhi. (Photo posted by Ashwini Vaishnaw on his X handle.)

At the event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first set of Made-in-India Chips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that from 7.8% GDP growth to a growing semiconductor ecosystem with 1st ‘Made in India’ chips, Bharat stands as a lighthouse of stability.

India Semiconductor Mission 

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) was launched under the Digital India Corporation to formulate and drive India’s long-term strategies for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and a semiconductor design ecosystem. 

Its objectives are to formulate a comprehensive long-term strategy for developing sustainable semiconductors, facilitate the adoption of secure microelectronics, develop a trusted semiconductor supply chain and encourage, enable and incentivise Transfer of Technologies.

India now has 10 approved semiconductor projects across six states, including its first commercial Silicon Carbide fab in Odisha. Together, these projects represent an investment of ₹1.60 lakh crore and position India to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with global leaders.

On August 28, 2025, one of India’s first end-to-end Semiconductor OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Pilot Line Facilities of CG Power at Sanand, Gujarat, was inaugurated.

List of India's 10 approved semiconductor projects across six states. (Source - PIB)

List of India's 10 approved semiconductor projects across six states. (Source - PIB)

Why Is India Trying To Catch The Missed Bus?

In the digital world, Chips are called the ‘new oil or ‘digital diamonds’, which are essential units of smartphones, laptops, satellites, EVs, and defence systems. During the COVID-19 period, the shortage of global semiconductors exposed India’s dependency on imports. So, India decided to invest in the semiconductor unit.

India also set a goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliance) to reduce its dependency on imports from Taiwan, South Korea, the US, and China. And, India hosted Semicon India, which strengthens the government’s intent to build a full ecosystem. It also aligns with Make in India and Digital India initiatives.

After the imposition of tariffs on China, the US–China chip war is pushing companies to look for ‘China+1’ manufacturing destinations. At this position, India wants to recognise itself as a trusted hub, especially for the US, Japan, and EU partners.

In 2025, ISRO unveiled the Vikram-32 processor. Tata and state governments showcased indigenous chips. And, PM Modi launched the India Deep Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) with the funding of $1 billion.

Tags: narendra modiSEMICON India 2025Semiconductor

