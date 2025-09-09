VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?

Vice President Elections: The voting for the vice-presidential elections is scheduled today, Sept 9, 2025. The ruling NDA backed Maharashtra Government CP Radhakrishnan for the post, whereas the Opposition INDIA bloc took a chance on former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. The voting will take place in the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm, and he counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, with the results expected to be announced later in the evening.

The post remains vacant after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing health issues.

The Election Commission of India has appointed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General as the Returning Officer for Vice-Presidential elections and named two Assistant Returning Officers in Parliament House (Rajya Sabha) to assist the Returning Officer.

The election will be held at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

As the poll is scheduled today to choose the new Vice President, here is a breakdown of the election process.

Who Elects The Vice President of India?

With 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha (Presently 05 seats are vacant), 12 nominated members of the Upper House and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha (Presently 01 seat is vacant), the Electoral College, currently, comprises a total of 788 members (Presently 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament.

The value of the vote of each Member of Parliament would be the same, i.e. 1 (one).

As per Article 66 of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President is elected by the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote and voting by secret ballot.

Eligibility For the Vice President Election

If any individual wants to contest for the vice presidential elections, they must fulfil the following eligibility requirements.

The person must be a citizen of India S/He has completed the age of thirty-five years. S/He should be qualified for election as a member of the Council of States, And S/he should not hold an office of profit.

Apart from these, Form 3 appended to the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974 must be subscribed by at least twenty electors as proposers and at least twenty electors as seconders.

Also, to contest in the election, the security deposit for the election of Rs 15000 should be deposited.

As per the Election Commission, the candidate is also required to furnish a certified copy of the entry showing his name in the current electoral roll for the Parliamentary Constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector.

