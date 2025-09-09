LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?

VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?

Vice President Elections: The voting for the vice-presidential elections is scheduled today, Sept 9, 2025. The ruling NDA backed Maharashtra Government CP Radhakrishnan for the post, whereas the Opposition INDIA bloc took a chance on former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. The voting will take place in the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm, and he counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, with the results expected to be announced later in the evening.

VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected? (Source - Maha Guv X handle, ANI)
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected? (Source - Maha Guv X handle, ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 9, 2025 03:55:50 IST

Vice President Elections: The voting for the vice-presidential elections is scheduled today, Sept 9, 2025. The ruling NDA backed Maharashtra Government CP Radhakrishnan for the post, whereas the Opposition INDIA bloc took a chance on former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. The voting will take place in the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm, and he counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, with the results expected to be announced later in the evening.

The post remains vacant after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing health issues.

The Election Commission of India has appointed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General as the Returning Officer for Vice-Presidential elections and named two Assistant Returning Officers in Parliament House (Rajya Sabha) to assist the Returning Officer.

The election will be held at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

As the poll is scheduled today to choose the new Vice President, here is a breakdown of the election process.

Who Elects The Vice President of India?

With 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha (Presently 05 seats are vacant), 12 nominated members of the Upper House and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha (Presently 01 seat is vacant), the Electoral College, currently, comprises a total of 788 members (Presently 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament.

The value of the vote of each Member of Parliament would be the same, i.e. 1 (one).

As per Article 66 of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President is elected by the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote and voting by secret ballot.

Eligibility For the Vice President Election

If any individual wants to contest for the vice presidential elections, they must fulfil the following eligibility requirements.

  1. The person must be a citizen of India
  2. S/He has completed the age of thirty-five years.
  3. S/He should be qualified for election as a member of the Council of States,
  4. And S/he should not hold an office of profit.

Apart from these, Form 3 appended to the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974 must be subscribed by at least twenty electors as proposers and at least twenty electors as seconders.

Also, to contest in the election, the security deposit for the election of Rs 15000 should be deposited.

As per the Election Commission, the candidate is also required to furnish a certified copy of the entry showing his name in the current electoral roll for the Parliamentary Constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector.

ALSO RAED: FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?

Tags: B sudershan reddyCP RadhakrishnanVice Presidential electionsvp-election

RELATED News

Stage set for Vice Presidential polls; NDA, Oppn parties hold meetings
War Of Words: ‘Bihar Has Moved From Jungle Raj, Goonda Raj, Nityanand Rai Hits Out At Tejashwi Yadav’s Remark
Gen Z Women In Mumbai Are Freezing Their Eggs: The New Trend And What It Means
PM Modi To Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan On Sept 17 For Women’s Health
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

LATEST NEWS

Gold Breaks All-Time Record At $3,500+ As Dollar Weakens And Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams
Mosquito killing pill, Ivermectin drops malaria by 26%: Study
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
Satellites document alarming ice loss in Antarctica
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
"Indian companies can feel completely secure investing in Israel," says Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
Go Dharmic Launches Compassion in Action Challenge 2025 to Raise £100,000 for Global Humanitarian Aid
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?

QUICK LINKS