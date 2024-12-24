Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Natural Disasters That Shocked The World In 2024

In 2024, devastating natural disasters struck various parts of the world, underscoring the growing intensity of climate-related events. The Wayanad landslides in India, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, killed at least 231 people and displaced thousands.



1. Wayanad Landslides

On July 30, a series of devastating landslides struck Wayanad district, killing at least 231 people and injuring 397 others. The landslides were triggered by heavy monsoon rains and the saturation of the ground due to continuous downpours. Entire villages were buried under tons of mud and debris, and over 100 people went missing. Thousands of people were displaced and over 1,500 houses were damaged or destroyed. The landslides were among the deadliest in Kerala’s history.

2. Atlantic hurricane 

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was a very active and extremely destructive Atlantic hurricane season which became the second costliest on record after 2017, inflicting at least $227 billion in damages and 400 deaths overall, most of which was caused by four systems.The Southeast of the United States experienced some of the deadliest hurricanes in recent memory, with storms causing massive flooding and widespread damage. High winds, torrential rain, and storm surges devastated entire communities, with thousands of homes destroyed and crucial infrastructure wiped out.

3. Floods in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China

Unprecedented rainfall triggered catastrophic flooding across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China in 2024. The relentless downpours caused rivers to overflow, submerging entire villages, damaging infrastructure, and leading to the loss of hundreds of lives. Thousands of people were displaced, and many areas experienced long-term disruptions to essential services. The flooding caused extensive damage to homes, farmlands, and crucial infrastructure.

4. Wildfires in Latin America

Severe droughts and extreme heat led to devastating wildfires in countries across Latin America, particularly in Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador. The combination of dry conditions and soaring temperatures created an ideal environment for wildfires to spread rapidly, destroying vast stretches of forest, threatening wildlife, and causing significant economic and environmental damage. The fires also exacerbated the already existing air quality issues in these countries.

5. Flooding

In 2024, several regions around the world experienced deadly floods that caused widespread devastation:

  • Southern China, Southern Brazil, Tanzania, Kenya, Dubai, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar all faced catastrophic flooding.
  • In Chad, 1.9 million people were affected by floods that swept through all 23 provinces of the country, destroying homes, crops, and infrastructure.
    The floods resulted in a large loss of life and property, and left communities struggling to recover from the destruction.

6. Wildfires

Texas experienced its largest wildfires in recorded history in 2024, exacerbated by extreme drought conditions and high temperatures. The wildfires consumed large swaths of land, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents and causing major damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. The fires also led to severe air quality issues, contributing to health problems for many residents and wildlife.

7. Record Heatwaves in Europe

The summer of 2024 brought a record-breaking heatwave to Europe, with August becoming the hottest month on record. High temperatures ravaged the continent, leading to severe droughts, crop failures, and an increased number of heat-related illnesses and fatalities. The heatwave also caused power grid strains, water shortages, and intensified wildfires in various regions. The combination of extreme heat and drought had a significant impact on agriculture and the overall economy.

These events of 2024 highlight the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters across the globe, underscoring the urgent need for climate action and enhanced disaster preparedness.

