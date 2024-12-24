Top 10 Political Events That Shaped India In 2024

2024 was a year of dramatic political shifts in India, with landmark elections, shocking defeats, and power struggles that will shape the future.

As 2024 draws to a close and the dawn of 2025 approaches, it’s time to reflect on a year that profoundly shaped India’s political landscape. The year was marked by unexpected twists, shocking outcomes, and significant power shifts that will have long-lasting effects on Indian politics. Here’s a look at the top 10 political events that defined India in 2024:

1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The General Elections held between April 19 and June 1, 2024, were monumental. Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failing to meet their ambitious target of ‘400 seats,’ the NDA managed to retain power, securing a clear victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a historic third term, while the opposition bloc, INDIA, found themselves in a tough spot. The Congress did manage a modest increase in its seat count, rising from 52 to 99, but the NDA held firm.

2. Maharashtra Assembly Elections

After a disappointing showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made a dramatic recovery in Maharashtra. Winning 132 seats, the BJP, along with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, formed a formidable alliance that dominated the state assembly. This victory came as a blow to the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which faced one of its worst performances, securing just 16 seats.

3. Jammu and Kashmir Elections

After a long hiatus, Jammu and Kashmir held its Assembly elections in 2024, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Omar Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) made a strong comeback, winning 42 seats, while the BJP secured 29. Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP, once a dominant force in the region, saw its influence wane, winning just 3 seats.

4. Haryana Elections

In Haryana, the BJP stunned political analysts by retaining power despite predictions of strong anti-incumbency sentiments. A timely change in leadership, with Nayab Singh Saini replacing Manohar Lal Khattar, and strategic ticket distribution worked in favor of the party, securing another victory.

5. Arvind Kejriwal Resigns as Delhi CM

In a surprise turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigned in September 2024, stepping down from his post after a series of controversies, including the excise policy scam case. Kejriwal handed over the reins to his party colleague, Atishi, who assumed office as Delhi’s new Chief Minister, marking a significant political shift in the AAP.

6. Hemant Soren Jailed and Rebounds to Power

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s 2024 journey was nothing short of dramatic. He started the year in jail over an alleged landscape case but bounced back with resilience. After securing bail, he contested the elections and led his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), to victory, securing 34 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly and returning to power.

7. Manipur Crisis

The ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, which began in May 2023, continued to rage throughout 2024. The situation showed no signs of resolution, with multiple incidents of violence continuing to deteriorate the state’s stability. This ongoing crisis posed a challenge to both the state and central governments.

8. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Electoral Debut

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, another member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, made a remarkable debut in Indian politics. She won the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election with a strong 64.99% vote share, marking a significant personal and political victory.

9. Rahul Gandhi’s Return to UP

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, registered victories in both constituencies. However, he chose to retain Rae Bareli, a family stronghold, marking a shift in his political journey from South to North India.

10. Naveen Patnaik’s Unexpected Defeat

The year 2024 dealt a serious blow to Naveen Patnaik, the long-time Chief Minister of Odisha. In an unexpected turn of events, Patnaik’s BJD was defeated by the BJP in the state elections. Patnaik, who had ruled Odisha for 24 years, saw his party’s seats reduced to 51, while the BJP emerged victorious with 78 seats.

India’s political landscape in 2024 was marked by unexpected twists, seismic shifts in power, and the rise of new political figures. From the historic Lok Sabha elections to dramatic state-level victories and defeats, the year has set the stage for an even more eventful 2025. As we move into the new year, these events will continue to shape the discourse and decisions that define India’s political future.

