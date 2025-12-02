LIVE TV
Home > Health > 100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai

100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai

Dr Lakshmi Bai, a 100-year-old gynaecologist from Odisha, is being recognised for her remarkable contribution to women’s healthcare. She was once honoured by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for becoming the first Indian doctor trained in laparoscopic surgery for family planning in the UK. Over the decades, she treated thousands of women, performed hundreds of surgeries, and offered free care to those in need.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 2, 2025 11:43:02 IST

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 2, 2025 11:43:02 IST

100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai

The first step towards being a doctor is the oath. It is when Dr K Lakshmi Bai took the Hippocratic Oath, she promised to follow the highest ethical standards while treating patients.

The oath did not ask her to donate her life’s savings for the care of women battling cancer, yet she chose to do exactly that. Without any written rule guiding her, she decided to give away everything she saved. 

A 100-year-old doctor from Odisha will donate her entire life savings of Rs 3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on her 100th birthday. The donor, Dr Lakshmi Bai, is a renowned gynaecologist from Berhampur who was born on 5 December 1926. She spent her life serving patients and earned respect for her compassionate work in women’s healthcare.

She is remembered as one of the most dedicated medical professionals of her generation. Officials confirmed that she will hand over the donation on her birthday and that the funds will support the treatment of female cancer patients at the institute.

Dr Bai’s Early Life 

Dr Bai studied in the first batch of SCB Medical College in Cuttack and went on to build a long and respected medical career. Sources confirmed that all paperwork for transferring the donation to AIIMS Bhubaneswar is complete. Her former student said she lived a simple and disciplined life, with a strong interest in yoga and spiritual activities since the 1970s.

She remains healthy even at the age of 100, without diabetes or high blood pressure. Her current medical care team includes Dr Trinath Mishra and Dr Uma Padhi. She has decided to donate Rs 3.4 crore as per her wishes.

100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai

Dr Bai Received Honour From Former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Did you know that Dr Lakshmi Bai once received an honour from former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru?

She became the first doctor to receive training in laparoscopic surgery for family planning in the United Kingdom. After returning to India, she performed hundreds of successful surgeries using this method.

For several decades, she cared for thousands of women, assisted in safe deliveries, and provided free treatment to those who could not afford medical help. Today, at the age of 100, she continues to live a simple life in her modest home in Bhabanagar, Berhampur.

All paperwork for her donation to AIIMS Bhubaneswar has already been completed. She clearly stated that the entire fund must go only toward the treatment and care of women suffering from cancer. “This is not just a donation. It is the continuation of my life’s mission, even after I am gone,” she said.

Her former students, senior gynaecologists Dr P. Bharati and Dr Bharati Mishra, who are assisting with the process, said that her decision reflects her exceptional compassion and will inspire many generations to come.

When asked why she chose to donate all her savings, she replied, “Everything I earned came from the people. It should return to them, especially to women who endure pain quietly.”

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:43 AM IST
100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai

100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai
100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai
100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai
100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai

QUICK LINKS